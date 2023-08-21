Madden 24 Creds Explained: How to Get Credits Fast & Easy

How may forms of currency does it take until it becomes a problem? In any case, Cred returns as yet another option in Madden 24. That means we have four to choose from between this, Madden Points, Coins, and Training Points. So how does one go about obtaining these credits? Well that’s what we’re here to explain. Now that we’ve got your attention, here’s how to get credits fast and easy in Madden 24.

How to Earn Cred in Madden 24

Similar to XP, the easiest and quickest way to earn Cred in Madden 24 is by playing the game. Multiple modes can help you on your journey, of course. But certain ones will offer more opportunities than others. And that brings us to Superstar Mode.

Every week throughout your career, you’ll have a chance to bank 100 extra Credit simply by making a choice. During the Free Time phase, players can choose an extra workout that will boost a specific attribute for the week. Or, they can also choose a Prank War or Call Out option. Either of those options will reward players with 100 extra Cred, and to our knowledge this has no other impact.

Outside of that, players can earn Cred as a reward while progressing through Superstar Mode. Similar to Ultimate Team, there is a progression model with differing levels of rewards.

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Additionally, players can earn Cred through completing MUT Challenges as well as leveling up within Franchise Mode. It should be noted, though, that players will not earn this currency at the same rate in which they do XP. However, continuously earning XP means you’ll keep leveling up. Again, it’s all about playing the game.

What Can Cred Buy?

The short answer: Not a whole lot. A slightly longer answer: Plenty of celebrations!

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Cred cannot be used to buy packs or cards in MUT. That said, it can be used to update or upgrade (depending on how you view it) your player’s avatar. Primarily, this form of currency can be put toward different celebrations or animations. As you can see above, it costs an awful lot just to be able to celebrate in style.

Oh, and just because, here’s a fun number. For a cool 100,000 Cred, players can purchase the Celebration Starter Bundle! Do we think that’s worth it? Hey, it’s not about what we think — make your own decisions!

That’s all there is to know about how to get Cred fast and easy in Madden 24. But if you’re not going to grind away in that arena, there’s still plenty to find out while playing through EA’s latest. Be sure to check out our ongoing guide coverage at the links below, as well as our review.