Lots of fast QBs out there. Would be a shame if something happened.

Dread them, run from them; scrambling quarterbacks arrive all the same. That’s why it’s important to know when to utilize the all-important and tactically advantageous QB Spy. But is there a risk of overusing it? Let’s get right to it and walk you through how to use a QB Spy in Madden 24.

Assigning a QB Spy in Madden 24

Depending on the defensive playbook, you’re more than likely to come across a formation containing a readymade QB Spy. But what if you’re looking to use more than one on a given play? After all, covering each edge is awfully tempting, right? Or maybe you’re looking to disguise a blitz. Not to worry.

In any case, some pre-snap maneuvering is all it takes.

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

To prompt pre-snap defensive adjustments, click the right joystick to enable individual adjustments. For PlayStation and Xbox users, that’ll then be the X and A buttons respectively to change individual assignments. From there, flick the right joystick in the corresponding direction — in this case, to the left.

And just like that, you’ve set yourself a QB Spy.

However, one feature of this that has remained maddeningly consistent is the fact that each time you set one, that player automatically goes to the middle of the field. While they’ll still track the quarterback, it’d be nicer if they didn’t stray from the edge (or their natural position). On a brighter note, you can choose to control them yourself if it becomes too annoying.

Other QB Spy Uses & Options

Despite being primarily used for quarterbacks, don’t sleep on using the spy for running backs as well. Whether it’s to track a screen or delayed draws, other uses are there to exploit.

On the flip side, you don’t want to become over-reliant on this type of adjustment. Like any worthwhile play, it takes practice, testing, and repetition. Though it’s probably a safe bet to use on the likes of Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes just to name a few.

That’s all for now when it comes to how to use a QB Spy in Madden 24. For more guide coverage on the latest from EA Sports, you won’t have to travel far. In fact, you can stay right here.