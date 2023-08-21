How to Get Training Points Fast & Easy in Madden 24

From a fellow Ultimate Team maniac to another, getting off to a quick start is often the goal. But with several different ways to acquire players, it’s important to narrow our focus every once in a while. That brings us to training points in Madden Ultimate Team, which is why we’re here to explain how to get training points fast and easy in Madden 24.

Getting Training Points Fast & Easy in Madden 24

Early on, you’re going to have a lot of ordinary cards you don’t want or need, and the fastest, easiest way to obtain training points will be to simply quick sell them. Now, a player’s overall rating corresponds to how many you’ll receive, and there are even variations on that as well (such as card type). Yet if you’re looking to build a foundation, quick-selling your unwanted players is the way to go.

Of course, the better the player the more points you’ll get. However, don’t be too clingy when it comes to good players that aren’t getting much playtime. Cash in when you can and keep building from there.

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

The fastest way to quick sell your players is to go to My Team > Item Binder > My Items. Not every card can be sold or auctioned off, but you’ll be able to check which players can be. Though, this isn’t the only way to earn these kinds of points. Naturally, there is a game of chance you can play as well if you’re looking to bank even more training points quickly.

Training Shuffle Pack in MUT

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

For just 295 training points, players can purchase a Training Shuffle pack in the MUT store. Sounds great, right? Well unsurprisingly, it’s still a bit of a gamble. For a pack that costs 295 points, players are not guaranteed to get their full investment back. This particular pack maxes out at 1,000 training points.

Completing Challenges Unlocks Cheaper Players

Completing MUT challenges is a good way to earn players quickly in Madden 24, which in turn can lead to quick-selling for more training points. That said, you’re typically not going to be earning high-overall players through these challenges. Still, it’s another way to obtain more points early on without too much investment.

That’s all you need to know about how to get training points fast and easy in Madden 24. But your planning doesn’t need to end there. If you’re looking for more coverage or guide help from EA’s latest, this is the place to be.