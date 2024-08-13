If you’re wondering how to run the read option in Madden 25, we’re here to help. This is a reasonably exclusive attacking playbook that only a few teams have access to. Even better, it can be blisteringly effective if harnessed properly. We’ll walk you through how to use it, what it does, and which teams can play it.

How to Run Read Option in Madden 25

To determine which opposition player to read, hold down the right trigger on your controller and press a horizontal arrow on the D-pad until the red R icon appears above the defender you want to target.

Usually, this will result in one of your attackers moving position to stand directly in front of that player, preparing to block their run once the ball is in play. This is where you can make a decision on what to do with the ball. After the read is initiated and the snap has happened, choose between running with your QB by simply moving the left stick to begin the run, or pressing A/X on your controller to hand the ball off as your QB gets tackled.

It’s a matter of practicing the read option over and over, learning how to differentiate between the defender sacking your QB or blocking a passing option instead.

What Does the Run Read Option Do in Madden 25?

The read playbook is a way of predicting what the defense will do prior to snapping the ball. Then, you can adjust your post-snap play accordingly. It usually leans one of two ways: passing the ball off to your linebacker if the defender is coming short, or running with the quarterback if they choose to track a different runner instead. It all boils down to how well you can recognize each animation, knowing which one requires you to hand it off and which to run with.

Which Teams Can Run Read?

As a fairly advanced tactical playbook, not all teams in Madden 25 have the read option. EA Sports has yet to confirm which teams have the playbook this year. Below is a list of all teams that could harness it in Madden 24:

Atlanta Falcons

Houston Texans

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

That's everything you need to know about running the read option in Madden 25!

