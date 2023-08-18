Running out the clock is a tried and true trait of successful football teams. But what if you’ve got the game wrapped up? After all, you don’t want to risk running an actual play and potentially turning the ball over? That’s where kneeling comes in. All it takes is a little clock management. So, without further ado, here is how to kneel the ball in Madden 24.

Kneeling the Ball in Madden 24

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

The simplest way to kneel the ball in Madden 24 is to select that very play. If you’re looking to call specific plays, sorting by Play Type is the way to go. Once you get to that column, you’ll be presented with five options: Pass, Run, Option, RPO, and Special. Scroll all the way down to Special, where you will notice the Clock Management category.

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Of those five plays available, QB Kneel is obviously what you’re looking for. From here, players just need to snap the ball and let the play take care of itself. That said, chances are you won’t be kneeling just on the offensive side of the ball.

Kneel in the End Zone

What if you’re thinking about running a kick-off out of the endzone but decide to change your mind? Fortunately, as long as you stay in the endzone, you’ll be able to kneel the ball there as well.

Video Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

There is only one thing players need to keep in mind when kneeling the ball in the endzone: Take control of the special team’s returner by moving the left joystick. Doing so will register control of the return man, and if you’re a few yards deep in the endzone, they’ll kneel. However, make sure you only really try to do this on kick-offs. If a team punts and the ball travels into the endzone, it’ll be an automatic touchback regardless of where the ball lands. If a kick-off lands in the endzone but doesn’t go out of play, it’s a live ball.

Give Up

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

While this isn’t quite kneeling, there is a way for non-quarterbacks to give themselves up during the play and still keep the clock running. Instead of diving, which requires players to hold the corresponding button, simply tap the button instead and they will crumple in the middle of the field.

PlayStation: Tap Square

Tap Square Xbox: Tap X

It’s crucial players actually do just tap the corresponding button, as holding it means they’ll dive instead. Sometimes a dive can be necessary to reach a first down marker, the endzone, or even get out of bounds. A dive that initiates contact with defenders, though, increases the risk of a fumble.

That’s how to kneel the ball in Madden 24. As always, team practices are an excellent way to sharpen these skills. And while you’re out there trying to become a superstar, be sure to check back here often for more Madden 24 content. We’ll have plenty.