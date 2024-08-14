How to Use Switch Stick in Madden 25 & How to Turn It Off

There are several new features in Madden 25, and one of those is a new defense technique that also debuted in College Football 25. So let’s find out how to use Switch Stick in Madden 25 and how to turn it off, if you really don’t like using it. Keep reading to find out what you need to know!

How to Use Switch Stick in Madden 25

Switch stick is a defensive tool, which also works in College Football 25, that allows you to use the right analog stick (or the d-pad) of your Xbox or PlayStation controller to quickly switch players when you are defending. In this way, by moving from player to player very rapidly, you can have complete control over the whole field, and have your players ready to run away from the opponents.

This technique goes into effect just before the quarterback throws the ball and can be used effectively to anticipate the opponent’s movements. If you are ready for a pass, use switch stick to select your player, then have them run in the opposite direction, free for a pass.

If used correctly, it can have a great effect to gain yards and score points. Be careful, while using it, to not press anything else. Simply flick the right analog stick to where you want your player to run. It’s a good idea to try out in practice mode before you head out onto the field.

How To Turn Off Switch Stick In Madden 25

Unfortunately, at the moment, there does not seem to be an option to turn off the switch stick feature in the game. Still, that doesn’t mean that EA won’t listen to many users who are complaining about it and won’t introduce it in a future patch.

For the moment, then, if you are irritated by being switched to other players as soon as you press the right analog stick, we’d recommend blitzing the player so that you are locked in and won’t be switched. Generally, also be careful when using your right analog stick (or d-pad), and do not flick it off too far or without a reason. That would mean easily losing many good opportunities for scoring points and yards.

