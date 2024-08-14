While Madden 25 gives you the opportunity to create your own custom strategies, it is always good to know a starting place. And what better way to start than to know all about the best offensive playbooks in Madden 25? It will give you a great basis of information to also design your own.

Recommended Videos

Best Offensive Playbooks in Madden 25

Jets Playbook

Let’s start with the Gun Tight Offset TE tactics. Starting with the 01 trap tactics, you should wait for a bit and keep an eye out for a free throw for your pulling blocker. Get them through and run some yards. PA Seams and mesh spot tactics should give you some great opportunities as well, by positioning your outside receiver in the right corner route. With Mesh Spot, you should see your players crossing through and give you space to pass the ball towards the outside of the field.

As for Gun Trips TE offset, start with the RPO Alert Bubble, and keep a look-out for your runner back on the edge, as they will be perfect for a quick pass and some easy yards. When it’s time to pass, use X Under, with your outside receiver and tight end on streaks so that they will cross through the defenders, giving you ample room for a great pass. Finally, with the Shock H Option, go for a deep fade with your player so that they will be in a perfect position for a possible touchdown or yards gain.

Chiefs Playbook

The Chiefs feature a great combination of Gun Y Off Trips Nasty and Gun Tight Open, with plays such as the RPO Read Y Flat and the Dagger Whip. The RPO can be used to great effect with your runner back on the wide side of the field, while making the quarterback hold the ball as long as possible. Then switch to the Dagger Whip tactics, and isolate your in-route corner player, so that they will be in a perfect open space to catch the ball and run towards the goal for a spectacular touchdown.

In Gun Tight Open, focus on the following plays: read option, verticals HB burst and dig Z spot. Starting off with the read option, once the read key crashes, make your QB hold the ball and take off so that you can gain those precious yards. When you are ready for the pass, switch to the vertical burst, make your slot receiver ready to run and, after the ball is in your hands, both your receivers should be ready to receive the ball, giving you ample space for more precious yards or even a touchdown. Finally, with Dig Z, make sure your wide-side receiver is well open for a pass.

Image source: EA Sports

49ers Playbook

This playbook features both the Gun Split Close and Gun Tight Y Off formations. In Gun Tight, try to use the 01 trap, TE Corner, and Jet Touch Pass. With 01 trap, make sure you stay close to your pulling guard, then make your running back squeeze through for those precious yards. With TE Corner in the play, always read the defenders’ play and pass the ball to the one player running in the empty space where he is crossing through. With Jet Touch Pass, you should be good to go without adjustments, make sure to keep on the wide side of the field and gain those precious yards.

As for Gun Split Close, make sure to follow these tactics: HB Power O, HB Choice and Motion HB Swing. By using Halfback Power first, take a little bit of time to see how your players follow along the field and then, when there is enough space, get ready to get your half-back ready to run and gain those yards. Simple as that. When you’re ready to pass, switch over to choice and, after the snap, get ready to throw the ball to the player outside, for those gains. By also using Swing, you should be able to use your running back to great extent as well.

Colts Playbook

Colts never miss, because of the combination of Gun Bunch Offset and Gun Bunch Strong Nasty. In the first, keep using the Read Option, Speed Dig and Double Post. After the kick, keep on holding the ball with your quarterback and then take off, you should be able to get some distance for sure. For passing, Speed Dig should work great, after reading the players’ position, the crosser should be the one to go for as they should be able to cut through the defenders easily. With Double Post, you should find plenty of space to both maneuver and pass, but you should focus on throwing the ball towards the post for a possible touchdown.

For Gun Bunch Strong, focus on RPO read bubble, Motion Trail Fork and PA Bunch Shot. Start with RPO, wait for the crash and then make your QB fly away with the ball while holding on to it. For passing, time to use Motion Trail Fork, after the snap look at the defense coverage with one of your players cutting through, using the perfect moment to pass to them. For PA Bunch Shot, look at your players but be sure to follow through with a pass that cuts through the lines towards the outside. Massive gains there!

For more Madden 25 coverage, take a look at how to stop the run and how to run read option.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy