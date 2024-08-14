Best Settings for Level Zero: Extraction

Level Zero: Extraction is the tinyBuild’s latest early-access game to hit Steam in. In this guide, we will explore the Level Zero Extraction best settings to help improve your experience.

Level Zero: Extraction is a new early access extraction shooter in the Unreal 5 engine, and is packed with many visual technologies that make UE5 such a visual tour-de-force. However, such powerfully immersive visuals are usually saddled with performance issues that developers hope you’ll throw DLSS or FSR at to fix without optimizing on their end. After playing Level Zero for a handful of hours, I can safely say it is fairly well-optimized.

Below, you will find my setting recommendations:

Display:

Window Mode – Fullscreen or Borderless

Resolution – Your screen’s native resolution

Lock FPS – Your monitor’s max refresh rate

Vsync – Off

Brightness – 50/Default should be fine, more if you don’t like the dark.

DLSS – Quality or Auto (I wouldn’t recommend using Balanced at the moment as that setting introduced a major visual bug.)

DLSS Frame Generation – On, if you have a 4000 series Nvidia GPU.

Graphics:

Graphics Quality Preset – High

Anti Aliasing Quality – High

Effects – High

Post-Processing – High

Textures – High

Foliage – High

Shading – High

Shader Quality – High

Screen Space Reflection – High

Shadows – High

View Distance – High

Merc FOV – 120

Alien FOV – 90

Motion Blur – Off

SSGI – On

Enable Lumen – On

Resolution Scale – 100%

With these settings, if you have a PC from one to three years ago, you should have no problem running the game at between 60 and 90 fps at 1080p. If you are still struggling with frames, you could disable the UE5 lumen setting. Keep in mind that if you do, it may be harder to see things or enemies without light properly bouncing.

If you have an AMD card, you sadly won’t be able to use DLSS, but at least you can change the resolution scale on the Graphics tab. It’s not an upscaler like AMD’s FSR, but it should keep texts crip while giving you more wiggle room for performance. We hope this guide helps you optimize your gameplay enough to keep you alive in the light and dark of Level Zero: Extraction.

