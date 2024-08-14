Level Zero Extraction player versus player aliens
Image Source: Doghowl Games
Category:
Guides
Opinions
PC

Best Settings for Level Zero: Extraction

Unreal Engine 5 never fails to disappoint.
Image of Ali Taha
Ali Taha
|

Published: Aug 14, 2024 10:42 am

Level Zero: Extraction is the tinyBuild’s latest early-access game to hit Steam in. In this guide, we will explore the Level Zero Extraction best settings to help improve your experience.

Recommended Videos

Level Zero: Extraction is a new early access extraction shooter in the Unreal 5 engine, and is packed with many visual technologies that make UE5 such a visual tour-de-force. However, such powerfully immersive visuals are usually saddled with performance issues that developers hope you’ll throw DLSS or FSR at to fix without optimizing on their end. After playing Level Zero for a handful of hours, I can safely say it is fairly well-optimized.

Below, you will find my setting recommendations:

Level Zero Extraction's Settings
Image Source: Doghowl Games via Twinfinite

Display:

  • Window Mode – Fullscreen or Borderless
  • Resolution – Your screen’s native resolution
  • Lock FPS – Your monitor’s max refresh rate
  • Vsync – Off
  • Brightness – 50/Default should be fine, more if you don’t like the dark.
  • DLSS – Quality or Auto (I wouldn’t recommend using Balanced at the moment as that setting introduced a major visual bug.)
  • DLSS Frame Generation – On, if you have a 4000 series Nvidia GPU.

Graphics:

  • Graphics Quality Preset – High
  • Anti Aliasing Quality – High
  • Effects – High
  • Post-Processing – High
  • Textures – High
  • Foliage – High
  • Shading – High
  • Shader Quality – High
  • Screen Space Reflection – High
  • Shadows – High
  • View Distance – High
  • Merc FOV – 120
  • Alien FOV – 90
  • Motion Blur – Off
  • SSGI – On
  • Enable Lumen – On
  • Resolution Scale – 100%

With these settings, if you have a PC from one to three years ago, you should have no problem running the game at between 60 and 90 fps at 1080p. If you are still struggling with frames, you could disable the UE5 lumen setting. Keep in mind that if you do, it may be harder to see things or enemies without light properly bouncing.

If you have an AMD card, you sadly won’t be able to use DLSS, but at least you can change the resolution scale on the Graphics tab. It’s not an upscaler like AMD’s FSR, but it should keep texts crip while giving you more wiggle room for performance. We hope this guide helps you optimize your gameplay enough to keep you alive in the light and dark of Level Zero: Extraction.

For more articles like this, check out our best settings guides for Gray Zone Warfare, F1 24, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and Zenless Zone Zero.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ali Taha
Ali Taha
Whether its new releases, or a new Destiny 2 season, Ali will flex his gaming and freelancer skills to cover them extensively. He started off writing features for Game Rant but found a better home here on Twinfinite. While Ali waits for the next Monster Hunter title, he enjoys publishing his progression fantasy novels as an indie author.
Link to linktr.ee