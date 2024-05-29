Loading screen from F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

F1 24 Best Settings – Graphics, Assists, Controller, & Difficulty

Setup is as important as the driver.
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: May 29, 2024 11:42 am

If you want to have a chance at becoming the best racer in the game, then your settings will have to be perfect. However, fine-tuning each and every setting is going to take up a big chunk of your time. So, to help you out, we prepared a list of the best F1 24 settings, including graphics, assists, controller, and difficulty options. Scroll down, and let’s get you set up.

Recommended Videos

Best F1 24 Graphics Settings

Graphics settings in F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
Graphics settings in F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
Graphics settings in F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
Graphics settings in F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
Graphics settings in F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
Graphics settings in F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
Video settings in F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
Video settings in F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
Video settings in F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Graphics

  • Gamma Adjustment: Personal preference
  • Motion Blur Strength: Personal preference
  • HDR: On
  • Ray Tracing Quality: Medium (if RT is tanking your FPS, try enabling only shadows; if you still can’t use it, turn all RT features off)
  • Ray Traced Shadows: On for slightly better visuals / Off for best performance
  • Ray Traced Reflections: On for slightly better visuals / Off for best performance
  • Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: On for slightly better visuals / Off for best performance
  • Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off
  • Ray Traced DDGI: Off
  • Lighting Quality: Low
  • Post Process: Medium
  • Shadows: Low or Medium
  • Particles: Low
  • Crowd: Low
  • Mirrors: Low
  • Car and Helmet Reflections: Low
  • Weather Effects: Low or Medium
  • Ground Cover: Low or Medium
  • Trees: Low (high GPU cost for something that isn’t really relevant)
  • Skidmarks: Low (you won’t notice the difference between Low and High)
  • Skidmarks Blending: Off
  • Ambient Occlusion: HBAO+ or AMD FidelityFX CACAO
  • Screen Space Reflections: Medium
  • Texture Streaming: High (6GB VRAM or less) / Ultra High (More than 6GB VRAM)
  • Variable Rate Shading: On
  • High Quality Hair: On (doesn’t affect races)
  • NVIDIA Reflex: On (lower input latency)
  • Chromatic Aberration: Personal preference (adds lens flare effects)

Video

  • Resolution: Native
  • Display Mode: Windowed (Fullscreen)
  • Aspect Ratio: Auto
  • VSync: Off
  • VSync Interval: Auto
  • Refresh Rate: Auto
  • Frame Rate Limit: On (if you use Off, your GPU will permanently be at 100% load; having 200 FPS instead of 150 won’t change the game much, but will increase your GPU’s heat)
  • Maximum FPS: 60 / 120 / 144 (depending on your monitor’s refresh rate and personal preference)
  • Output Monitor: 1 (your main monitor)
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 16x or 8x
  • Anti-Aliasing: TAA / TAA and FidelityFX Sharpening / DLSS
  • Anti-Aliasing Mode: Quality
  • Anti-Aliasing Sharpness: 10-30 (personal preference)
  • Frame Generation: On (if your GPU supports it)
  • Dynamic Resolution: Off (enable only if you are struggling for FPS and have already set everything to low/off)

Best F1 24 Assists Settings

Assistance settings in F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
Assistance settings in F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
Assistance settings in F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
Assistance settings in F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
Assistance settings in F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
Assistance settings in F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
  • Driving Proficiency: Custom
  • Steering Assist: Off (On if you’re struggling and on a controller)
  • Braking Assist: Low or Medium (Off if you’re experienced)
  • Anti-Lock Brakes: On (Off if you’re experienced)
  • Traction Control: Full (Medium or Off if you’re experienced)
  • Dynamic Racing Line: Corners Only or Off
  • Colorblind Mode: Personal preference
  • Hi-Vis Racing Line: Personal Preference
  • Gearbox: Automatic (Manual if you’re experienced)
  • Pit Assist: On
  • Pit Release Assist: On
  • ERS Assist: On
  • DRS Assist: On

Best F1 24 Controller Settings

Xbox controller recommended calibration settings in F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
Xbox controller recommended calibration settings in F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
Xbox controller recommended calibration settings in F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
Xbox controller recommended force feedback settings in F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
Xbox controller recommended force feedback settings in F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
Xbox controller recommended force feedback settings in F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Calibration

  • Steering Rate: 100%
  • Steering Deadzone: 5 (gives you a bit smoother initial turn feel)
  • Steering Linearity: 40 (for smoother turning)
  • Steering Saturation: 0
  • Throttle Deadzone: 0
  • Throttle Linearity: 50 (smoother acceleration)
  • Throttle Saturation: 0
  • Brake Deadzone: 0
  • Brake Linearity: 35 (smoother braking)
  • Brake Saturation: 0

Force Feedback

  • Vibration & Force Feedback: On
  • Vibration & Force Feedback Strength: 150
  • On Track Effects: 100
  • Rumble Strip Effects: 90
  • Off Track Effects: 60 (you can even go lower because running off track will shake your controller like crazy)
  • Pit Stop Effects: 50
  • Wheel Damper: 50 (70 if you want a more hardcore feel)
  • Maximum Wheel Rotation: 360 (If you feel like you’re oversteering in many corners, lower it to 290/300)

Best F1 24 Difficulty Settings

Difficulty settings in F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
Difficulty settings in F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
Difficulty settings in F1 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Difficulty settings have always been a pain to set up, and the same goes for F1 24. I currently use values between 75 and 90, depending on how familiar I am with a certain track. I used F1Laps to calculate the AI difficulty, and I think it did it pretty well. If you find the AI too easy or too hard, I suggest you move the values by 5 in the desired direction. Once you’re close to the sweet spot, increasing or lowering it by one or two should make it perfect.

That should cover all the essential settings you’ll need to tweak in order to make your F1 24 experience the best it can be. For more guides, tips, and tricks for the newest F1 game, bookmark Twinfinite.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best Kar98k Loadout in MW3 & Warzone
MW3 and Warzone Kar98K best loadout
Category: Call of Duty
Call of Duty
Guides
Guides
Best Kar98k Loadout in MW3 & Warzone
Hritwik Raj Hritwik Raj May 29, 2024
Read Article How to Get Urzikstan Bunker Keycards in Warzone & All Bunker Locations
How to Get Urzikstan Bunker Keycards in Warzone & All Bunker Locations
Category: Guides
Guides
Call of Duty
Call of Duty
How to Get Urzikstan Bunker Keycards in Warzone & All Bunker Locations
Cameron Waldrop Cameron Waldrop May 29, 2024
Read Article F1 24 Best Bahrain Setup
Bahrain GP layout
Category: Guides
Guides
F1 24 Best Bahrain Setup
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Kar98k Loadout in MW3 & Warzone
MW3 and Warzone Kar98K best loadout
Category: Call of Duty
Call of Duty
Guides
Guides
Best Kar98k Loadout in MW3 & Warzone
Hritwik Raj Hritwik Raj May 29, 2024
Read Article How to Get Urzikstan Bunker Keycards in Warzone & All Bunker Locations
How to Get Urzikstan Bunker Keycards in Warzone & All Bunker Locations
Category: Guides
Guides
Call of Duty
Call of Duty
How to Get Urzikstan Bunker Keycards in Warzone & All Bunker Locations
Cameron Waldrop Cameron Waldrop May 29, 2024
Read Article F1 24 Best Bahrain Setup
Bahrain GP layout
Category: Guides
Guides
F1 24 Best Bahrain Setup
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 29, 2024
Author
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.