F1 24 Best Settings – Graphics, Assists, Controller, & Difficulty

If you want to have a chance at becoming the best racer in the game, then your settings will have to be perfect. However, fine-tuning each and every setting is going to take up a big chunk of your time. So, to help you out, we prepared a list of the best F1 24 settings, including graphics, assists, controller, and difficulty options. Scroll down, and let’s get you set up.

Recommended Videos

Best F1 24 Graphics Settings

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Graphics

Gamma Adjustment : Personal preference

: Personal preference Motion Blur Strength : Personal preference

: Personal preference HDR : On

: On Ray Tracing Quality : Medium (if RT is tanking your FPS, try enabling only shadows; if you still can’t use it, turn all RT features off)

: Medium (if RT is tanking your FPS, try enabling only shadows; if you still can’t use it, turn all RT features off) Ray Traced Shadows : On for slightly better visuals / Off for best performance

: On for slightly better visuals / Off for best performance Ray Traced Reflections : On for slightly better visuals / Off for best performance

: On for slightly better visuals / Off for best performance Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : On for slightly better visuals / Off for best performance

: On for slightly better visuals / Off for best performance Ray Traced Transparent Reflections : Off

: Off Ray Traced DDGI : Off

: Off Lighting Quality : Low

: Low Post Process : Medium

: Medium Shadows : Low or Medium

: Low or Medium Particles : Low

: Low Crowd : Low

: Low Mirrors : Low

: Low Car and Helmet Reflections : Low

: Low Weather Effects : Low or Medium

: Low or Medium Ground Cover : Low or Medium

: Low or Medium Trees : Low (high GPU cost for something that isn’t really relevant)

: Low (high GPU cost for something that isn’t really relevant) Skidmarks : Low (you won’t notice the difference between Low and High)

: Low (you won’t notice the difference between Low and High) Skidmarks Blending : Off

: Off Ambient Occlusion : HBAO+ or AMD FidelityFX CACAO

: HBAO+ or AMD FidelityFX CACAO Screen Space Reflections : Medium

: Medium Texture Streaming : High (6GB VRAM or less) / Ultra High (More than 6GB VRAM)

: High (6GB VRAM or less) / Ultra High (More than 6GB VRAM) Variable Rate Shading : On

: On High Quality Hair : On (doesn’t affect races)

: On (doesn’t affect races) NVIDIA Reflex : On (lower input latency)

: On (lower input latency) Chromatic Aberration: Personal preference (adds lens flare effects)

Video

Resolution : Native

: Native Display Mode : Windowed (Fullscreen)

: Windowed (Fullscreen) Aspect Ratio : Auto

: Auto VSync : Off

: Off VSync Interval : Auto

: Auto Refresh Rate : Auto

: Auto Frame Rate Limit : On (if you use Off, your GPU will permanently be at 100% load; having 200 FPS instead of 150 won’t change the game much, but will increase your GPU’s heat)

: On (if you use Off, your GPU will permanently be at 100% load; having 200 FPS instead of 150 won’t change the game much, but will increase your GPU’s heat) Maximum FPS : 60 / 120 / 144 (depending on your monitor’s refresh rate and personal preference)

: 60 / 120 / 144 (depending on your monitor’s refresh rate and personal preference) Output Monitor : 1 (your main monitor)

: 1 (your main monitor) Anisotropic Filtering : 16x or 8x

: 16x or 8x Anti-Aliasing : TAA / TAA and FidelityFX Sharpening / DLSS

: TAA / TAA and FidelityFX Sharpening / DLSS Anti-Aliasing Mode : Quality

: Quality Anti-Aliasing Sharpness : 10-30 (personal preference)

: 10-30 (personal preference) Frame Generation : On (if your GPU supports it)

: On (if your GPU supports it) Dynamic Resolution: Off (enable only if you are struggling for FPS and have already set everything to low/off)

Best F1 24 Assists Settings

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Driving Proficiency : Custom

: Custom Steering Assist : Off (On if you’re struggling and on a controller)

: Off (On if you’re struggling and on a controller) Braking Assist : Low or Medium (Off if you’re experienced)

: Low or Medium (Off if you’re experienced) Anti-Lock Brakes : On (Off if you’re experienced)

: On (Off if you’re experienced) Traction Control : Full (Medium or Off if you’re experienced)

: Full (Medium or Off if you’re experienced) Dynamic Racing Line : Corners Only or Off

: Corners Only or Off Colorblind Mode : Personal preference

: Personal preference Hi-Vis Racing Line : Personal Preference

: Personal Preference Gearbox : Automatic (Manual if you’re experienced)

: Automatic (Manual if you’re experienced) Pit Assist : On

: On Pit Release Assist : On

: On ERS Assist : On

: On DRS Assist: On

Best F1 24 Controller Settings

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Calibration

Steering Rate : 100%

: 100% Steering Deadzone : 5 (gives you a bit smoother initial turn feel)

: 5 (gives you a bit smoother initial turn feel) Steering Linearity : 40 (for smoother turning)

: 40 (for smoother turning) Steering Saturation : 0

: 0 Throttle Deadzone : 0

: 0 Throttle Linearity : 50 (smoother acceleration)

: 50 (smoother acceleration) Throttle Saturation : 0

: 0 Brake Deadzone : 0

: 0 Brake Linearity : 35 (smoother braking)

: 35 (smoother braking) Brake Saturation: 0

Force Feedback

Vibration & Force Feedback : On

: On Vibration & Force Feedback Strength : 150

: 150 On Track Effects : 100

: 100 Rumble Strip Effects : 90

: 90 Off Track Effects : 60 (you can even go lower because running off track will shake your controller like crazy)

: 60 (you can even go lower because running off track will shake your controller like crazy) Pit Stop Effects : 50

: 50 Wheel Damper : 50 (70 if you want a more hardcore feel)

: 50 (70 if you want a more hardcore feel) Maximum Wheel Rotation: 360 (If you feel like you’re oversteering in many corners, lower it to 290/300)

Best F1 24 Difficulty Settings

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Difficulty settings have always been a pain to set up, and the same goes for F1 24. I currently use values between 75 and 90, depending on how familiar I am with a certain track. I used F1Laps to calculate the AI difficulty, and I think it did it pretty well. If you find the AI too easy or too hard, I suggest you move the values by 5 in the desired direction. Once you’re close to the sweet spot, increasing or lowering it by one or two should make it perfect.

That should cover all the essential settings you’ll need to tweak in order to make your F1 24 experience the best it can be. For more guides, tips, and tricks for the newest F1 game, bookmark Twinfinite.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more