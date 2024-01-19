Best HCR 56 Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

LMGs usually have the drawback of being sluggish and slow to fire, but in compensation, they have high damage and incredible accuracy. But there seem to be a few unique LMGs that break this rule entirely. The HCR 56 is one such weapon, so we’re here to take a look at the best HCR 56 loadout in MW3 and Warzone.

Best HCR 56 Loadout in Warzone

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best HCR 56 Attachments

The HCR 56 is a unique LMG that can be compared with the TAQ Eradicator as they both act more like Assault Rifles rather than their class. It has higher-than-average mobility and handling while sacrificing nothing in the damage or accuracy categories either. With a few choice attachments, we can make the HCR 56 shine this season.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support Grip

: Bruen Heavy Support Grip Ammunition : NATO High Grain Rounds

: NATO High Grain Rounds Optic : Corio Eagleseye 2.5X

: Corio Eagleseye 2.5X Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip

We start with the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor, the perfect muzzle attachment to keep us off the minimap while increasing stability and damage range. Bruen Heavy Support further solidifies the HCR 56’s accuracy by reducing gun kick and recoil, but specifically, we use it to mitigate the losses of the NATO High Grain Rounds Ammunition. We trade some recoil control for extra damage and bite on our shots.

Finally, the Corio Eagleseye 2.5X synergizes perfectly with the HCR 56’s incredible accuracy and the STIP-40 for some last stability adjustments.

Best HCR 56 Perks

Our perks are generally recommended for Warzone and are mostly irrelevant to the weapon you’re using. Here we detail our all-around perk package for any player.

The best perks are as follows:

Perk 1 : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Perk 2 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 3 : Tempered

: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Sleight of Hand is a great pick for an LMG player as it offers a faster way to reload your giant magazine. Double Time is a must-have in Urzikstan if you have any hope of traversing the map without bullet holes peppering your operator.

We prefer Tempered in slot 3 as it gives us a faster plating time, utilizes more efficient plates, and frees up some backpack space for grenades, flashes, or other gadgets. As our last perk, we use High Alert as an option to give you much-needed information and save your life from unwanted sniper fire.

Best HCR 56 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best HCR 56 Attachments

Thanks to the HCR 56’s innate Assault Rifle feel it blossoms in the chaos of MW3’s multiplayer. With a build that reduces some of its accuracy for a significant amount of mobility and handling, this LMG can keep pace with some of the fastest weapons. It will kick harder than our Warzone loadout but it more than makes up for that shortcoming in other areas.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : 20″ Bruen S-620

: 20″ Bruen S-620 Magazine : 30 Round Magazine

: 30 Round Magazine Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor still offers us the best benefits for very little negatives, keeping us off the map, increasing our stability and damage in a nice neat package. For our first mobility improvements we have the 20″ Bruen S-620 barrel that helps our ADS speed, movement speed, and aim walking speed. We replace the 50 Round Magazine with the 30 Round Magazine to further help with mobility and ADS speed.

Finally, the Slate Reflector is a clean optic that offers an uncluttered sight at the enemy and the Bruen Q900 Grip is one last effort to increase mobility.

Best HCR 56 Perks

The HCR 56 is unique in that it will benefit more from SMG and Assault Rifle perks since it doesn’t share the innate drawbacks of its class.

The best Perks are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Gloves : Commando Gloves

: Commando Gloves Boots : Covert Sneakers

: Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

The Infantry Vest is one of the best you can get, increasing your Tac Sprint duration and recharge time for quicker movement through the maps. Our Commando Gloves ensure that we stay on our feet even when reloading; the unique ability of these particular gloves. Combat Sneakers, meanwhile, remove the footstep audio (Dead Silence), allowing you to catch enemies off-guard as you full sprint your way into their spawn.

To top it all off, we have EOD padding that will keep you safe from stray frag grenades or the firepower of killstreaks that threaten to end your streak randomly.

And there you have it, the Best HCR 56 Loadout for Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. Stick with us at Twinfinite for all the latest news on Call of Duty and Warzone, also check out our related posts below!