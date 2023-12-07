Best Black Clover M Charlotte Build

Character selection is one of the crucial things when playing Black Clover M. If you have doubts about which characters are strong and what their main abilities are, read our guide about the best build for Charlotte Roselei in Black Clover M.

Charlotte Roselei Best Build in Black Clover M

Charlotte Roselei is one of the most important characters when you start playing Black Clover M. She is the captain and leader of the “Blue Rose” squad. You have to obtain her from the very first steps in the game.

Image Source: Garena International II

Best Charlotte Skills in Black Clover M

But to be honest, she is amongst the strongest characters around and deals a lot of damage to the enemies. Charlotte’s skill set is very versatile, and consists of some really powerful stuff you can use during battles.

Breath of Darkness : A very useful skill that gives you a 10 to 20 percent increase in attack and magic attacks

: A very useful skill that gives you a 10 to 20 percent increase in attack and magic attacks Nobility of Elders : Gives Charlotte a 10 percent increase in Accuracy and a 10 to 20 percent increase in Penetration

: Gives Charlotte a 10 percent increase in Accuracy and a 10 to 20 percent increase in Penetration Rose’s Thorn : A great defensive skill that gives you a 35 percent chance to apply a 10 to 20 percent critical resistance reduction to an enemy for 2 turns while attacking.

: A great defensive skill that gives you a 35 percent chance to apply a 10 to 20 percent critical resistance reduction to an enemy for 2 turns while attacking. Mysterious Ancient Book: This is an attacking skill that applies a 7 to 12 percent increased damage dealt by Charlotte.

Best Charlotte Equipment in Black Clover M

Charlotte has three best advanced equipment sets to choose from. They are all extremely useful for attacking skills and deal a great amount of damage to enemies in Black Clover M.

Attack (advanced skill) : You can get it in the Red Dungeon. It gives a 7 percent increase in attack and magic attacks and raises the damage rate by 15 percent.

: You can get it in the Red Dungeon. It gives a 7 percent increase in attack and magic attacks and raises the damage rate by 15 percent. Crit Rate (advanced skill) : It can be found in the Blue Dungeon. As its name suggests, it increases the Crit Rate by 5 percent and the Review Rate by 10 percent.

: It can be found in the Blue Dungeon. As its name suggests, it increases the Crit Rate by 5 percent and the Review Rate by 10 percent. Critical Damage (advanced skill): You can obtain it in the Green Dungeon. Critical Damage skill increases the attribute of the same name from 7 to 15 percent.

As Charlotte, it is recommended that you invest in attacking stats mainly. The substats you should focus on are Crit Rate, Attack, and Critical Damage. If you’re looking for a character in Black Clover M with exceptional attacking abilities, look no further.

Charlotte deals massive damage to anyone in her path and makes all of her teammates stronger offensively. If you are that type of player, then we advise you to build your battle team around her.