Black Clover M Codes (December 2023)

When it comes to anime mobile freebies, there are few as coveted as Black Clover M codes. The game only released recently, but fortunately there are a bunch of coupons out there to snag extra items and power-ups.

All Available Codes in Black Clover M

With the game finally out now, we scoured the web for any and all Black Clover M codes. You can check out all the active codes below:

BCMGACHAGAMING : 150 Black Crystals

: 150 Black Crystals GLOBALLAUNCHON1130 : 100 Black Crystals, 77,777 Yul, and seven EXP potion

: 100 Black Crystals, 77,777 Yul, and seven EXP potion Dungeon (NEW)

Every Expired Code in Black Clover M

Image Source: Garena International II

Since Black Clover M only left early access for a global launch in early December 2023, there aren’t any expired codes yet. We expect plenty to arrive in the near future to entice newcomers and keep hardcore players happy, so we’ll update our expired list as soon as existing codes stop working.

How to Redeem Black Clover M Codes

Actually using your Black Clover M codes is a very simple process, provided you can get into the game after its post-launch server troubles.

First off, download Black Clover M from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Both of those storefront pages are finally up now the game has officially released. Make your account, or log into an existing one if you took part in pre-launch beta testing. From the lobby, tap System > Coupon Redemption, then click the link. On the Black Clover M code redemption page, scroll down to paste in your account ID and the code from our list above. Check your in-game mail to see what you’ve unlocked.

How to Get More Black Clover M Codes

With the full global launch finally here, we expect a lot more Black Clover M codes to arrive in the near future. As such, you’ll want to keep an eye on the game’s Facebook page, X page, official website, and YouTube channel.

There’s no news on a Black Clover M Discord server just yet, but it’ll likely emerge down the line as the game grows in popularity.

That’s all we have on Black Clover M codes for now. While it may be barren as it stands, expect a veritable barrage of freebies to celebrate the game’s global release!