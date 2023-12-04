There are multiple playable characters you can choose while using our Black Clover M tier list. Creating a well-balanced team is essential for achieving a winning streak in this mobile RPG game. Here is our tier list with the categorization of all the characters you can play, as well as their performances.

Image Source: Garena International II

Black Clover M Tier List

God Tier

You are a very lucky person if one of the characters from the God Tier list is yours. They are dominant in battles and have multiple killing abilities.

Asta : He is a very powerful hero who possesses unprecedented strength. As an exceptional Melee fighter, he can eradicate large groups of enemies with his widespread normal attacks.

: He is a very powerful hero who possesses unprecedented strength. As an exceptional Melee fighter, he can eradicate large groups of enemies with his widespread normal attacks. Noelle: She fully justifies her divine status. With her amplified DPS, healing, and supportive abilities, she is really a formidable character.

S+ Tier

Although not as strong as the characters from God Tier, S+ characters are still stronger and more powerful than most of the available warriors in Black Clover M.

Charlotte : A great supportive character. She decreases enemy attack while at the same time increasing the attacking abilities of her allies. That’s a unique combo.

: A great supportive character. She decreases enemy attack while at the same time increasing the attacking abilities of her allies. That’s a unique combo. Yami: Yami’s main strength lies in his extremely powerful Attack power. He is capable of erasing large groups of enemies in matter of seconds.

S Tier

Like it or not, no one can imagine their battle team without characters from the S Tier. Their ability to boost overall performance and help in advancing through game chapters is invaluable. There are a couple of Attack characters and a couple of Support characters here.

Licht : Possesses great speed and can inflict large damage to a single target. He is an excellent choice for 1 on 1 encounters as he reduces enemies’ powers during a fight.

: Possesses great speed and can inflict large damage to a single target. He is an excellent choice for 1 on 1 encounters as he reduces enemies’ powers during a fight. Yuno : His main task during the battle is to apply pressure on the enemy’s backlines. With Wind-based skills, Yuno inflicts damage that is very hard to avoid.

: His main task during the battle is to apply pressure on the enemy’s backlines. With Wind-based skills, Yuno inflicts damage that is very hard to avoid. Finral Roulacase : His toolkit allows him to quickly utilize skills for his allies, which brings the successive use of Ultimates. He is without a doubt an excellent choice for a supportive role.

: His toolkit allows him to quickly utilize skills for his allies, which brings the successive use of Ultimates. He is without a doubt an excellent choice for a supportive role. Mimosa Vermillion : No combat team is complete without a skilled healer. Mimosa brings just that to the team, and besides the healing, she also successfully removes debuffs.

: No combat team is complete without a skilled healer. Mimosa brings just that to the team, and besides the healing, she also successfully removes debuffs. Sally: A very useful asset for any team. She largely increases the damage capacity of her allies while at the same time reducing enemies’ defenses. It’s best to use her with a supportive role to primary characters.

A Tier

Even though they are significantly weaker than S Tier characters, A Tier fighters can still prove to be useful assets when used with appropriate team builds and strong allies. They also have characters with Attack and Support roles.

Leopold : Bring the fire on! Leopold uses some nasty and powerful Fire skills, which grows as you progress through the game. He inflicts constant Burn status to enemies.

: Bring the fire on! Leopold uses some nasty and powerful Fire skills, which grows as you progress through the game. He inflicts constant Burn status to enemies. Jack the Ripper : With Jack, you’ll have a Bleed effect on all skills with increased damage against all Bleeding enemies. Once his powers reach maximum, you’ll be destroying tanks in no time.

: With Jack, you’ll have a Bleed effect on all skills with increased damage against all Bleeding enemies. Once his powers reach maximum, you’ll be destroying tanks in no time. Vanessa : Unusually useful Support character for an A Tier. She provides her team with increased Evasion, with a focus on evading tanks. Besides that, Vanessa reduces enemies’ Ultimate gauges the whole time.

: Unusually useful Support character for an A Tier. She provides her team with increased Evasion, with a focus on evading tanks. Besides that, Vanessa reduces enemies’ Ultimate gauges the whole time. Charmy: Another great healer for your team. She ensures that her team keeps inflicting damage, but at the same time has a food basket for emergency healing of her allies.

B Tier

No-ones favorite, but it’s impossible to form a good battle squad without characters from the B Tier. They lack the powerful skills, but are really viable to pad your team out.

Valtos : His role is mostly Support. Valtos grants to his time increased Critical Damage when he is on the same team with other characters focused on that skill. Still, his powers cannot be compared to other, more powerful supportive characters.

: His role is mostly Support. Valtos grants to his time increased Critical Damage when he is on the same team with other characters focused on that skill. Still, his powers cannot be compared to other, more powerful supportive characters. Magna : A reliable option for inflicting both Attack and Defense debuffs. But, keep in mind that he doesn’t do much damage to enemies, and if you don’t pair him with someone who has similar attributes, Magna won’t be that useful.

: A reliable option for inflicting both Attack and Defense debuffs. But, keep in mind that he doesn’t do much damage to enemies, and if you don’t pair him with someone who has similar attributes, Magna won’t be that useful. Luck Voltia: He’s a great “presser”, so to speak. With his critical hits, he can put pressure to enemies at great scale if you add bonus effects to his skills. But do remember that he can’t do it all the time, and that’s exactly why he’s a B Tier character.

As you can see, Black Clover M offers a really large number of characters. That is why it’s very important to pay attention to their mutual compatibility, in addition to their powers and abilities. Arguably the best combination is to have a character from each tier on the list, with respective roles – an Attacker, a Healer, a Supporter, and so on.