Black Clover M Maintenance: Are the Servers Down?

The hit mobile game of the popular Black Clover anime has been hit with server maintenance issues all morning. But it’s for a good reason, we hope. The maintenance fix will update various aspects of the game, and players will be compensated for the downtime to boot. We’ll give you all the information about this Black Clover M server maintenance so you can be confident about your return to the game.

How Long Are the Black Clover M Servers Down For?

Image Source: Garena International II

The Black Clover M main website released a newsletter outlining the server maintenance as of December 1, 2023. They say the maintenance time is estimated between 05:000-07:00 AM UTC-5 on Friday. That is 3:00-5:00 AM PST, 5:00-7:00 AM EST for the United States, and 11:00 AM-1:00 PM UK time, respectively. The servers were down since at least 02:00 AM UTC-5, which adds up to five hours total for the downtime on Friday morning.

What To Do When the Black Clover M Servers Are Down

The best thing to do is to wait until the maintenance period is over. Players who were in the middle of a game were forcibly closed out of it. Likewise, attempting to log in during maintenance terminates the game, or pops up a maintenance error message. But there’s good news: once the maintenance period is over, players will receive compensation for their trouble.

Why Are the Black Clover M Servers Down?

The original purpose of the maintenance was to fix a bug that wouldn’t allow progress if players used Dispatch before finishing the Dispatch tutorial.

Because players haven’t been able to sign in to their accounts all morning, a maintenance reward of 120 Black Crystals will be awarded to every player’s account. In addition to this, the server capacity’s upper limit will be expanded as per the maintenance update.

We hope that answered the questions regarding the Black Clover M server issues.