Top 30 Best 3 Player PS4 Games

While the hardcore shooters and intense story focused adventure games have an audience, some gamers just want a game to play with friends, having a laugh while they do. If you’re looking for the perfect title to make the most of your controller collection, here’s a list of the best 3 player PS4 games you can buy in 2023.

30 Best 3 Player PS4 Games

1. Trials Fusion

Image Source: Ubisoft

A great physics-based motorcycle game, Trials Fusion has a multiplayer mode that lets you race against your friends on crazy obstacle courses.

2. Hidden Agenda

Image Source: Supermassive Games

Fans of Until Dawn may want to give this one a look. In Hidden Agenda, players can vote on what happens to the on-screen characters using their phones and the PS4’s PlayLink feature.

3. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Image Source: Activision

Whether you’re looking for a great co-op survival mode, or some fast-paced versus action, Black Ops Cold War has exactly what you’re looking for in its zombies and multiplayer modes. It’s deep, challenges, and a lot of fun with some friends by your side.

4. Spelunky

Image Source: Mossmouth

Go spelunking through a series of randomly-generated levels. This game can get quite difficult, so better to experience the frustration alongside a few friends.

5. FIFA Series

Image Source: EA Sports

The most recent entry in EA Sports FIFA series may be the best entry we’ve had in years, giving players who pick it up every now and then a lot to play. With more silly variations on the kick off mode included than ever before, FIFA is always great for some lighthearted multiplayer fun.

6. That’s You!

Image Source: Wish Studios

That’s You! is a PlayLink party game. Using your phones, you have to secretly answer potentially embarrassing questions about your friends.

7. FUSER

Image Source: Harmonix

Gone are the days where Guitar Hero and Rock Band reigned supreme in the living room. Now is the time of FUSER, a DJ game where you’ll need to seamlessly mix tracks into one another to keep the crowd going wild.

In three-player co-op, you’ll all be able to collaborate on a song, taking turns to create and add to a mix until it’s complete.

8. Fall Guys

Image Source: Mediatonic

Fall Guys was an absolute phenomenon at the back end of 2020. A few seasons later it remains popular and it’s getting new content consistently. Jumping online with a few friends is a lot of fun, especially when one of your manages to get a crown or just scrape through one of the mini-games. It’s absolutely one of the best 3 player PS4 games.

9. Warframe

Image Source: Digital Extremes

Take control of the Tenno and their warframes in this third-person action game that features both close combat and shooting. It’s free to download on PS4!

10. Overcooked

Image Source: Ghost Town Games

Get prepared to cook, serve, and clean under a strict time limit alongside a few friends. Be sure to carry your weight in order to achieve the highest score!

11. Just Dance Series

Image Source: Ubisoft

If you’re looking for a casual bit of dancing fun in the living room with your friends and family, Just Dance is the perfect game for you. Packed with the latest hits and most popular songs right now, you’ll be sure to find something you want to bust a move to.

12. Risk of Rain 2

Image Source: Hopoo Games

Team up with up to three friends to fight your way through hordes of monsters. Along the way you’ll unlock new loot to help you more easily take care of the pesky enemies encroaching, as you try and find a way to escape the planet. With a number of unlockable characters (check out our guide!), there’s plenty of content to grind out with your friends.

13. Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

The PS4 Ultimate Evil Edition of Diablo III comes bundled with the Reaper of Souls expansion, so there’s more than enough content in this for you and a couple pals to get your dungeon crawling, loot collecting fix.

14. The Jackbox Party Pack Series

Image Source: Jackbox Games

With eight (or potentially more by now) Jackbox games now available, there are loads of fun mini-games to play with three players. Grab your smartphone, log in, and you’re ready to go, laughing at every silly thing your friends or family do.

15. Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Image Source: Sumo Digital

Sackboy: A Big Adventure sees the titular Sackboy trying to save his friends after the evil Vex has kidnapped them in order to build his Topsy Turver.

In three-player co-op, you and two friends can work together to complete missions and find all those pesky collectibles!

16. Moving Out

Image Source: DevM Games

Taking what makes the Overcooked games great and mixing it into a game about moving house, Moving Out is chaotic fun. You’ll be shouting at your friends, laughing, and doing everything you can to meet the target. It’s a lot of fun.

17. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Image Source: Steel Crate Games

In Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, it’s one person’s job to defuse the bomb, while the other two feed them instructions. It can get pretty intense.

18. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Image Source: Gearbox Software

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection offers tons of hours of RPG/first-person shooter goodness. This collection contains both Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, along with all of their DLC.

19. Minecraft

Image Source: Mojang Studios

The original sandbox crafting game is as good as ever on PS4, and features local multiplayer, as well as online multiplayer.

20. Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

Image Source: Asteroid Base

A modern day shoot ’em up that turns the genre on its head. You and your friends control different parts of a circular ship, in which you’ll have to run around and jump on different controls at different points of the level.

21. Outriders

Image Source: People Can Fly

While Outriders may not have local or couch co-op multiplayer modes, it does have online co-op multiplayer. Call up your friends, get them in a party on PS4 and take on the loot grind with some company. It’s far more entertaining when you play with others and it means you can likely push your World Tier up that little bit higher for the best rewards.

22. Rocket League

Image Source: Psyonix

This high-octane sports game places you in control of little vehicles where your goal is to knock a giant soccer ball into your opponents goal. It’s so simple, yet so much fun, even if you’re not usually a fan of soccer.

23. Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie

This futuristic first-person shooter blends in elements of the MMORPG genre. Three players is an excellent number for this game, as strikes are limited to teams of three players. So grab two of your closest buddies, and get striking!

24. Knockout City

Image Source: Velan Studios

While Knockout City doesn’t have local co-op multiplayer just yet, you can link up with your friends and take on another rival team in online co-op multiplayer. Grab the balls, knock out your opponents and evade incoming shots. It’s a simple premise but one with plenty of depth to keep you coming back.

25. The Division 2

Image Source: Ubisoft

In the follow-up to the popular looter shooter, players will once again complete missions in a world ravaged by a deadly virus. You can dive into Division 2‘s Dark Zone with friends for a chance at exfiltrating incredibly rare loot while hunting down other players. If you were a fan of the first game, this is well worth your time.

26. Quake (2021)

Image Source: Id Software

An enhanced version of the classic dark fantasy shooter has just released on PS4 and PS5 bringing the epic campaign and its three expansions to the table. You can blast your way through its iconic enemies with two of your pals in both local and online co-op, too.

27. Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Image Source: Cold Iron Studios

If you prefer your co-op shooting action with a hint of Xenomorphs, then Aliens: Fireteam Elite is going to be one for you to check out. Boasting over 20 enemy types, 11 different Xenomorphs and five unique character classes to choose from, you and two friends will have plenty to gun down in this co-op shooter based on the beloved licensed franchise.

28. Godfall

Image Source: Gearbox Software

After almost a year exclusively on PS5, Godfall has now released on PS4, too. This looter shooter puts you in the shoes of one of the last Valorian knights, god like warriors able to equip legendary armor sets that transforms the wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat.

It’s not quite at the same level as Destiny 2, but if you’ve exhausted all there is to do with your Guardian, then Godfall is well worth checking out with your friends. It’s worth pointing out, however, that the game only features online co-op, so don’t go inviting your friends round to your place to play.

29. Marvel’s Avengers

Image Source: Crystal Dynamics

Marvel’s Avengers has come a long way since its release almost a year ago. With a number of patches and content updates, the game now has plenty for players to sink their teeth into as they fly around as Iron Man or Hulk smash their way through countless enemies.

Get a few friends together, assemble your Avengers, and get grinding out that god-tier loot!

30. Party Golf

Image Source: Giant Margarita

Looks can be deceiving, and while on paper, Party Golf appears quite rudimentary, its easy to pick up yet tough to master gameplay is a legit hole in one. With surprisingly nuanced 2D physics, trillions of procedurally generated courses, and over 100 game modes, this wee golf ’em up is way above par. Fore!