Minecraft Update 1.21 Will Introduce a New Challenge Mode, Decorative Blocks, Mob & More

The Minecraft Live 2023 event showcases many new updates for the series, from the Mob Vote winner to an upcoming Star Wars DLC. Like past celebrations, it gave us some insight into the next phase with Version 1.21, ushering in an all-new mode that will put your exploration and warrior skills to the test.

These challenges will known as “Trial Chambers,” where players can travel through an extensive corridor filled with the latest decorative blocks. While you get lost in this immersive area, you’ll discover hidden treasures in procedurally generated rooms. That means each experience will be different each time, no matter how many Trail Chambers you find, thanks to its randomized layout.

New decorative blocks from #MinecraftLive: Tuff and Copper



Calling all builders! The new tuff and copper blocks will give any room a fun tinkered feeling.



Perfect for mixing up the vibe of your build.

If you enjoy customizing your build with a variety of lights (like me), you’ll be happy to learn about the new Copper Bulbs, which can change their brightness intensity by hitting it with an axe. You can also take advantage of this light source when coming across the new mob, the Breeze, who unleashes a brutal wind attack on both the player and trap doors. Just be sure not to be under one to avoid falling below!

Aside from this mob, fighters must look out for the Trial Spawner, which can bring in an endless amount of hostile creatures. While you may have encountered these foes before in caves, these items will introduce other types of high-level enemies to increase the challenge.

Then, you can head back outside to get your hands on the Crafter, a variant of the Crafting Table that makes Minecraft recipe-making much more accessible. Redstone enthusiasts can automate crafting through this build using its powerful pulses. Fortunately, beginners to Redstone can still try out the Crafter, as it is reasonably straightforward to construct.

Although there has yet to be an official release date for Minecraft 1.21, we do know that the Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC will arrive on Nov. 7, 2023, allowing you to take on the role of a Padawan in the High Republic era.

Just announced at #MinecraftLive: Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC.



With your lightsaber in hand, it's time to see the galaxy! Play as a Jedi Knight as you battle creatures, duel other Jedi, and embark on a special mission with Yoda to an uncharted planet-coming November 7th!

Minecraft: Legends will also receive a few updates, such as witch mobs, new Piglin types, frog mounts, and an option to pet any animals you meet along the way. Furthermore, the educational Planet Earth III DLC will be released sometime next year, bringing more unique worlds to discover.

While you wait for these launches, you can also look forward to Minecraft’s 15th anniversary on May 17, 2024. Players will most likely be rewarded with some goodies in-game for this event, with the potential release of Version 1.21. There will certainly be more information about these features with the Minecraft Monthly segments, expanding the Overworld even further.