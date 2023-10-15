An Adorable New Creature Arrives in the Overworld as the Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 Winner

After a close race between the penguin, armadillo, and crab, the Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 event has officially declared its winner, with the armadillo reigning supreme in poll numbers.

Although it was a neck-and-neck race, the armadillo was among the top contenders, especially since it was the clear winner in many fan-created polls. What makes it so unique is that it can provide you with scute, a new resource that can be used with the Wolf armor to boost your horse’s defenses.

The armadillo can be found in the savannah biome, typically near tall grass. However, you’ll need to move gradually toward it since it can change into a ball form to roll away from you.

If you are still wondering about the other contenders, the penguin would have been able to help you with boat traveling by boosting its speed. The crab also provides you with an extendable claw that can be used to place blocks at a considerable distance.

Compared to past Mob Vote events, the community has been immensely divided on the competition, as many have indicated that they want all three creatures to be available instead of just one. The reason for this is due to the fact that each of these critters has been on the community’s wishlist for years, leading to the rise of the hashtag “stopthemobvote” on Twitter. Even more so, many fans want to see the return of mobs that were a part of previous events, as they are generally tossed out.

Hopefully, these lost mobs will be brought back, and we’ll just have to cross our fingers with future patches.

It isn’t entirely clear when the armadillo will officially make its debut, but it will likely be tied to Minecraft 1.21. Based on past launches, the Mob Vote 2022 winner, the Sniffer, arrived roughly six months after the polls were announced, so it may take a while for it to be released. Fortunately, you may be able to see the armadillo in action in the Beta and Preview versions, as Mojang Studios has typically given the fans an early sneak peek into the latest mobs.

Besides the Mob Vote 2023 winner, we can expect a new challenging mode with the Trail Chambers, where players can discover valuables and battle against the enemies of the Trail Spawner. Minecraft Legends fans can also expect some new changes with the latest frog mount and the ability to pet all animals. There will undoubtedly be more surprises along the way with the upcoming release of Version 1.21, and you can stay up-to-date on all things Minecraft on Twinfinite!