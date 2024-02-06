Top 60 Best JRPGs on PS4

The Japanese role-playing game collection has continued to grow throughout the years, bringing in immersive storytelling and gameplay mechanics. Rest assured that Persona 5, Nier, and many Final Fantasy games are all on here. So, without further ado, here are our picks for the best PS4 JRPGs.

Recommended Videos

Shenmue III

Image Source: YS Net

Your mileage will definitely vary with this one, depending on how much you’re willing to put up with. Shenmue III is a direct follow-up to the two original Sega Dreamcast games and is a straight continuation of Ryo’s story from Shenmue II. It certainly feels a little dated for a modern audience, but its charm is undeniable.

Dark Souls 3

Image Source: FromSoftware, Inc.

Dark Souls 3 may very well be considered the Dark Souls series at its finest. Providing closure for all the questions raised in prior entries while delivering a formula that challenges you but never makes things feel unfair, the game is a true embodiment of an excellent action JRPG.

Odin Sphere: Leifthrasir

Image Source: Vanillaware

The Shakespearean-tongued Odin Sphere: Leifthrasir is much more charming than its vibrant visuals suggest. Chaining combos in the air makes for a compelling gameplay experience not typically found in other JRPGs, and unique skill trees for each character add a level of complexity that you wouldn’t have otherwise thought could be in such a pretty game.

Nioh

Image Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.

Nioh is a JRPG made in the vein of the Dark Souls series that possesses enough style of its own to set itself apart. The super smooth and varied gameplay keeps the player constantly on their toes, plus there’s so much content here to keep one playing for days on end.

Bloodborne

Image Source: FromSoftware Inc.

Bloodborne is not only one of the best JRPGs on the PS4 but also one of the best games on the system in general. The Lovecraft-inspired city of Yharnam will enthrall you with its dark and brooding atmosphere while introducing challenging gameplay mechanics that very much live up to the game’s Souls heritage.

NieR: Automata

Image Source: Square Enix & PlatinumGames Inc.

The resplendent symphony that is NieR: Automata will resonate with you well after the credits roll with the game’s many endings. It’s an emotional and well-written tale that accompanies innovative gameplay mechanics, making you wonder why more people haven’t played this JRPG achievement.

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance

Image Source: Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.

Disgaea 5 goes back to the early days of JRPGs, where intricate yet fundamental gameplay mechanics like character stats, equipment attributes, and class abilities weren’t eschewed for the sake of accessibility. Don’t let Disgaea 5’s cute anime aesthetic fool you into thinking it’ll go easy on you, though, as it tests your battle strategies against an entire army.

Persona 5 Royal

Image Source: ATLUS

Persona 5 allows you to live out the perfect high school fantasy you always dreamed about – so long as that fantasy involves talking cats and highly fashionable attire. This PS4 JRPG nails the concept of immersing the player into the characters’ lives onscreen, reveling in all the excitement and boredom of teenage life.

Nioh 2

Image Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.

With Nioh 2, it’s like Team Ninja listened to almost every single piece of criticism fans had with the original, then made a game that addressed all of them. You now have a proper character creator, much livelier characters, and a way more interesting story that delves deeper into the game’s supernatural roots. The combat has also been improved, and the game features a handful of new weapons on top of the original three.

Final Fantasy XV

Image Source: Square Enix

Final Fantasy XV is a fantastic JRPG and a quality bro-trip all in one. A vast, sprawling world is home to fast-paced and challenging combat, indicating that behind all that glitz and glam lies a deep layer of strategy. The Final Fantasy series returns to form in its fifteenth main iteration, and we’re glad to see that the franchise is here to stay.

Tales of Berseria

Image Source: BANDAI NAMCO Studios Inc.

Tales of Berseria introduces a dark, somber tale to the long-standing Tales series. Despite its edgy look, the game features a personable cast of characters you’ll grow with as the lengthy JRPG unfolds. A deep and rewarding combat system and fun minigames accompany the story, making for quite a memorable and fleshed-out experience.

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Image Source: Square Enix

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster is the best way to experience each PS2-era JRPG. Enhanced art and music, tons of extra in-game content, and a very convenient price tag make this one great bargain, especially if you’ve never had the chance to play either game before. You really need to fix that, by the way, as there’s a reason why so many Final Fantasy fans argue that Final Fantasy X is the best entry in the series to date.

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth

Image Source: h.a.n.d., Inc.

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth offers a surprising amount of depth for a JRPG revolving around the premise of digital monsters. There are tons of Digimon to collect, and its engrossing story will keep you occupied for days on end, especially if you’re a fan of the franchise’s anime, films, or manga.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Image Source: Square Enix

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age improves upon the foundation laid down by the original Final Fantasy XII. It listens to longtime fans to deliver on what they wanted to see after playing the JRPG for the first time. The result is a title with impressive visual and audio upgrades and a Fast Forward button, just in case you don’t want to read absolutely everything.

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered

Image Source: Sega

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered succeeds in introducing a profoundly rich tactical gameplay formula that rewards careful planning and forethought. Seeing as how it includes all of the DLC content released post original launch, you’ll be exercising your brain quite a lot with this one.

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Image Source: Square Enix

If there was ever an example of an MMO JRPG being brought back from the dead, Final Fantasy XIV Online is that one. Even if its launch was fairly unsuccessful, the game has since blossomed into a community of millions. With all of its constant updates, there’s perhaps been no better time to check out Final Fantasy XIV Online than right now.

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Image Source: Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is a title that isn’t afraid to push the envelope when it comes to new challenges. That isn’t to say that the combat doesn’t feel fresh and rewarding, as this JRPG’s mechanics become something akin to an instinct the more you play the game. The hype around the highly-anticipated Dragon’s Dogma 2 also gives you another reason to try this bad boy out, going deeper into this fantasy world.

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Image Source: Sega

After a few questionable detours on the PSP and into the action-RPG genre, Valkyria Chronicles 4 returns the series to its strategy roots. The entry takes place in the original Valkyria Chronicles while taking on a new adventure with Squad E of the Federation. Longtime fans can go back to the basics through the BLiTZ battle system and the CANVAS graphic engine, tweaked with modern features.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

Image Source: Square Enix

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX bundles together the Final Mix versions of Kingdom Hearts 1, 2, and Birth By Sleep and includes the likes of Re: Chain of Memories and the HD cinematic versions of 358/2 Days and Re: Coded all in one convenient package. If there is any place to discover exactly what the Kingdom Hearts hype is about, look no further than here.

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

Image Source: Nihon Falcom

Whether it’s a new way to build your base or an introduction to a new gameplay mechanic, Lacrimosa of DANA consistently rewards the player with skill and stat upgrades that make you feel like every minute you spend in the game is worthwhile. You’ll go against deadly creatures on a remote island as you unravel the mystery of the blue-haired Dana.

World of Final Fantasy

Image Source: Square Enix

World of Final Fantasy serves as a gateway for newcomers to the franchise to learn about what exactly Final Fantasy is. Featuring cameos from series darlings like Cloud and Lightning, this JRPG includes a surprisingly complex stacking system that’s nothing short of innovative for the series.

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Image Source: Idea Factory & Compile Heart

Perhaps the best aspect of Megadimension Neptunia VII lies in its characters, who constantly make you laugh with allusions to the gaming industry as it is today. It helps that the game’s combo-driven battle system is a ton of fun, too, especially with a slew of special attacks available for use.

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force

Image Source: IDEA FACTORY & COMPILE HEART

Fairy Fencer F’s protagonist is a lazy dude who loves to eat. Yet when things go awry one day, he’s forced to spring into action and become the hero he never wanted to be. The game is one big throwback to traditional turn-based mechanics and can be quite daunting when players are forced to strategize how to win over their opponents.

Toukiden 2

Image Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.

Toukiden 2 provides a whole lot of monster-hunting depth without forcing you to make the necessary preparations beforehand. This action JRPG offers players a rewarding battle system that will constantly keep them on their toes with every new demon introduced.

Monster Hunter World

Image Source: Capcom

Monster Hunter World succeeds in being accessible to a wide range of people out there, regardless of whether or not they’ve played an entry in the franchise beforehand. It offers player versatility in that they’re free to choose the best way to take on missions and enemy monsters. Even though the title was released back in 2018, it still thrives today with its dedicated fanbase.

.hack//G.U. Last Recode

Image Source: CyberConnect2

.hack//G.U. Last Recode improves upon the legacy this franchise was known for over a decade ago, remastering all three main entries and bundling them together in one convenient package. It also introduces a new chapter to follow, one that pays a final homage to the series and seemingly thanks fans for joining in on the ride.

Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book

Image Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.

Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book serves as an excellent means to get started on the long-running Atelier series. It offers an easygoing narrative alongside a compelling alchemy system that’s easy to learn but hard to master.

Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Image Source: Square Enix

Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue builds up to the long-awaited third main entry to the series. It includes the once 3DS exclusive title Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance. Plus, the installment offers two new pieces of content that devoted fans haven’t experienced before.

Lost Sphear

Image Source: Tokyo RPG Factory

Lost Sphear is the second game from Tokyo RPG Factory. It shares a lot in common with I Am Setsuna but with a completely new story, mechanics, and combat. It also comes with a Moonlight Battleground mode for those seeking an extra JRPG genre challenge.

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Image Source: Square Enix

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD is a welcome change of pace from other entries in the Final Fantasy series, as it portrays a dark world filled to the brim with death and destruction. It’s also a departure from the slower-paced gameplay mechanics for which the franchise is known.

Tokyo Xanadu eX+

Image Source: Nihon Falcom

Tokyo Xanadu eX+ is a dungeon crawler filled with likable characters and solid action gameplay. The battle system is fluid and easy to learn and allows players the ability to execute special attacks from the get-go, making them feel powerful almost right away.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Yakuza 6 finally wraps up the story arc for Kazuma Kiryu and is a fitting send-off for one of the finest action-oriented JRPGs to come out over the last three generations, especially on the PS4. You won’t get bored of its diverse gameplay that will always be entertaining to get lost in. This includes working out at the gym, baseball team management, and making friends at a local bar.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Image Source: Square Enix

Dragon Quest XI is one of the finest JRPGs to hit any console this generation and is the first game in the series to gain widespread popularity in the West. While it has an excellent story and gameplay, the characters are what really make Dragon Quest XI shine the most.

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Image Source: Level-5

One of our 2018 Game of the Year contenders for the PS4 and just in general, Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom received a rare 5/5 from us. It’s one of the best PS4 JRPG experiences you’ll have this generation due to its storytelling and artwork. Studio Ghibli lovers should undoubtedly dive into this world, given that these projects inspire the game’s artwork.

Romancing SaGa 2

Image Source: Square Enix & ArtePiazza

Romancing SaGa 2 is a port of the Super Famicom game of the same name that was only released in Japan until late 2017. If you missed out and are still interested all these years, there is a solid classic JRPG here, with surprising, for its time, empire-building mechanics.

Cosmic Star Heroine

Image Source: Zeboyd Digital Entertainment LLC

Although technically not “Japanese,” Cosmic Star Heroine is a JRPG-style game that we would be remiss to exclude just because it was developed outside of Japan. It is a sci-fi JRPG created by the same people who created Breath of Death VII and Cthulhu Saves the World. You’ll play as the top secret agent, Alyssa L’Salle, all in a 2D-style universe.

Akiba’s Beat

Image Source: Acquire

Akiba’s Beat ditches the stripping elements of the previous games and instead focuses on a story that is solving a mystery of “delusions” appearing in the real world. If you played the previous Akiba games based on the stripping mechanics, you might be disappointed, but if you want a solid traditional JRPG worth playing, you’ll be just fine with Akiba’s Beat.

Tales of Zestiria

Image Source: BANDAI NAMCO Studio Inc.

Although divisive, Tales of Zestiria is still a solid traditional JRPG worth picking up for fans of the genre. Players will embark on this new adventure with the Lady of the Lake, Lailah, and their companion, Mikleo, where a battle against two nations has divided the world.

Star Ocean the Second Story R

Image Source: Square Enix & Gemdrops, Inc.

Out of the Star Ocean series, The Second Story R is one of the most revered, taking the sci-fi JRPG genre to new heights. The artwork encapsulates 2D and 3D together to breathe more life into this hit remake. Those unfamiliar with the story will experience the life of a Federation officer after they are placed on a mysterious planet. It is there they discover the hidden truth behind an ancient prophecy that predicts their long-awaited destiny.

Final Fantasy IX

Image Source: Square Enix

Final Fantasy IX is an all-time classic, but the PS4 version gives it a face-lift in case you wanted another reason to re-experience Zidane and Dagger’s tale. Players will unlock unique abilities that help them last longer in battle, including the Trance technique for enemy attacks. But if you want to take a break from the fight, minigames are available to switch up the gameplay.

Kingdom Hearts 3

Image Source: Square Enix

Fans have been waiting a long time for Kingdom Hearts 3, and for the most part, this sequel delivered. Kingdom Hearts 3’s combat is both flashy and action-packed, but the real appeal here is the story. There’s some serious emotional payoff for original characters, and the Disney worlds come as close to recreating that Disney magic as a video game ever has.

God Eater 3

Image Source: BANDAI NAMCO Studios Inc.

Although Monster Hunter might be the king of the hunting genre, God Eater plays a close second with its remarkably over-the-top anime action. God Eater 3 features a more involved and emotional story than ever before, and the gameplay has been dramatically refined to make that hunting loop even more satisfying.

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Image Source: QLOC & BANDAI NAMCO Studios Inc.

Tales of Vesperia is easily one of the best titles in the long-running JRPG franchise, and the Definitive Edition makes it even better. The rendition brings all of the content from the PS3 version we’ve never seen in the West until now. This includes a new main character, new artes, new cutscenes, more voice acting, minigames, and more.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Series

Image Source: Nihon Falcom

The Legend of Heroes is another long-running JRPG franchise, and Trails of Cold Steel pushes it into the modern era. Taking inspiration from other great titles like Persona, the entry puts you in the shoes of an elite class at the Thors Military Academy. Several other games from the series are also available in the West for PS4.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Image Source: Square Enix

Fans have been waiting for this one for a long time, and it’s finally here. The lore expands the Midgar story arc, where you’ll take on the role of the legendary swordsman Cloud Strife. The action combat system surpasses FFXV’s, striking a nice balance between the fast-paced and tactical aspects of the ’90s video game.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Image Source: ArtPlay

While it is primarily a Metroidvania, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night features some pretty heavy RPG elements. You’ll be exploring a Castlevania-style castle while defeating enemies for experience points to level up, picking up new weapons to play around with, and unlocking an insane number of skills. In return, it proves to be a valuable combat system, which helps it rank as one of the best JRPGs on PS4.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Image Source: Square Enix

Square Enix finally gave Final Fantasy VIII some love in 2019, releasing a lovely remaster of the PS1 game. It’s still the same FFVIII you know and love, but with way better graphics and pretty character models.

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Image Source: LEVEL-5 & QLOC

If you couldn’t get enough of Revenant Kingdom, you’ll be glad to know that the first Ni No Kuni game has a remastered version on PS4 as well. It has an arguably better story than its sequel and still features the Studio Ghibli charm that it’s become so well-known for, and that’s why it’s one of the best JRPGs on PS4.

Code Vein

Image Source: Bandai Namco Studios

Just in case all the Souls games aren’t quite enough for you, Bandai Namco released Code Vein in 2019, and it’s one of the best Souls-like games we’ve ever played. It’s even right up there with Nioh. Featuring a beautiful anime-style aesthetic, Code Vein has an impressive customization system with so many different weapons and skills to suit almost every conceivable play style.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Like a Dragon marks a pretty radical departure from the typical gameplay formula fans might be used to in the Yakuza series. Instead of beating people up in real-time action, Like a Dragon uses a more traditional turn-based combat system like you’d see in a classic JRPG. You’ll still explore the city and do side quests; you’ll just also have to get familiarized with the new combat and job systems.

Persona 5 Strikers

Image Source: ATLUS

If you just can’t get enough Persona content, Persona 5 Strikers should hold you over for a while. It doesn’t feature the same turn-based combat from the original game and instead makes use of the Musou-style hack-and-slash gameplay, but you can rest assured that the heart of Persona 5 is still very much present here.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout

Image Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.

The Atelier series has leaped forward with Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout, which became one of the best-selling games of the series. The protagonist’s character design immediately clicked with many fans, and her coming-of-age story proved endearing and interesting even to many who had never played an Atelier game before.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

Image Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.

The success of Atelier Ryza brought about a first for the series, featuring the same protagonist as the previous title. In Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy, Ryza and her friends are back, a bit older but not always wiser. This time, our charming protagonist has to deal with the fact that she has now entered adulthood and has to take on her responsibilities. Sequels aren’t always better than their predecessors, but this one definitely is.

Persona 3 Reload

Image Source: ATLUS

Even if you may have played Persona remakes in the past, there’s nothing quite like the Reload rendition of its third installment. The graphics have been substantially revamped, and many longtime franchise fans have noticed significant differences between this title and its original. Persona 3 Reload still showcases a lot of its original content, with a new expansion on previous side characters that got the short end of the stick.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Despite Kiryu’s presumed departure in Yakuza 6, he’s back and better than ever in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Of course, Ichiban Kasuga is there, too, bringing together the new and old faces of the Yakuza series. It also has all the JRPG mechanics it exhibited before but with even more improved tactics.

Scarlet Nexus

Image Source: BANDAI NAMCO Studios Inc.

With this PS4 JRPG, you’ll either take on the role of Yuito and Kasane, two characters with the power of psychokinesis. The only problem is this newfound ability has awoken the mutated Others, who crave human brains. Fortunately, your psychokinesis skills allow you to take advantage of the world around you, breaking the environment apart as an attack strategy.

Tales of Arise

Image Source: Bandai Namco Studios Inc.

After 300 years of Rena’s tyranny, the people of Dahna have had enough of its corruption. This results in the journey of our two characters in hopes of paving a new path in the Tales series. The storyline features the classic mechanics you may be familiar with and a new cast designed by a unique graphics shader.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Image Source: Cygames, Inc.

Another JRPG that’s considered one of the best in the PS4 collection is Cygames’ Granblue Fantasy: Relink. As the captain of a skyfaring team, you must discover the island of Estalucia, a place beyond the skies. You can play the game solo or with a four-player co-op, using real-time combat and teamwork to defeat formidable enemies.

Valkyrie Elysium

Image Source: Square Enix & Soleil Ltd

Although reviews have been mixed, many players believe Valkyrie Elysium to be an underrated JRPG PS4 gem. It’s the latest entry in the Valkyrie series that ties into the destructive forces of Ragnarok. The combat can be thrilling to experience, showcasing fast-paced fighting mechanics with a soundtrack that keeps your heart racing.

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster

Image Source: ATLUS

Back in the PS2 days, we received the hit title Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne, which depicts a battle against the gods and demons. Similar to other remakers, the HD remaster features an overhaul of improved visuals that any fan would appreciate. So, if you don’t mind unleashing your inner demon, you should give this one a try.

That does it for our list of the best JRPGs on PS4! Here are the best JRPGs on Xbox One and the best JRPGs on Switch.