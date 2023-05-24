When Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 Come Out?
Dragon’s Dogma 2 is finally a reality after over 10 years of waiting, but when does the new title come out?
After what seemed like an eternity for fans of Dragon’s Dogma, the follow-up to the original title is finally on its way. The first game launched for PS3 and Xbox 360 all the way back on May 22, 2012. It wasn’t until June 16, 2022 — over 10 years later — that the sequel was announced. Here’s everything you need to know about when Dragon’s Dogma 2 comes out.
As of right now, there is no confirmed release date for Dragon’s Dogma 2, but fans can at least dive into an all-new trailer from the PlayStation Showcase 2023. Veteran players will notice similar RPG mechanics from its predecessor, from action-packed combat to a mesmerizing fantasy world. Nevertheless, you can expect a tremendous improvement in graphics and gameplay, making you feel like a true warrior through its advanced AI companions and physics technology.
As the story’s hero, you must slay the great dragon with the help of those you meet along the way. Fans can also anticipate new elements for the series, such as unique monsters, Pawns, and the Beastren race.
Although there isn’t a set release date, the future for the Dragon’s Dogma looks bright with the enhanced graphics of its first trailer, and there will likely be more details to come once Capcom confirms its launch.
What Is Dragon’s Dogma?
Dragon’s Dogma is a Capcom-developed and published action RPG with hack-and-slash elements mixed in as well. As the Dragon’s Dogma’s official site describes the first game:
The original Dragon’s Dogma, an action-packed fantasy adventure through a cursed world. As an Arisen, you master nine distinct vocations and team up with up to three Pawns to form a fierce party to challenge the mightiest monster and challenges ahead of you.
Who Directs Dragon’s Dogma?
The director of the game, Hideaki Itsuno, is also well known for his work on other acclaimed Capcom titles like Power Stone and Devil May Cry. Before joining on as director of Dragon’s Dogma 2, Itsuno had directed four Devil May Cry games in a row — DmC Definitive Edition, DMC 4: Special Edition, DMC 5, and DMC 5: Special Edition.
That’s currently all we know about when Dragon’s Dogma 2 comes out. For more Capcom content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our review of Resident Evil 4.
