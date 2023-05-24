This Is Not a Drill; Dragon’s Dogma II Is Happening

Image Source: Capcom

So we might not have a solid release date or window just yet, but just the fact that it’s happening is plenty exciting. During the PlayStation Showcase today, Capcom gave us our first look at Dragon’s Dogma II, a sequel to the cult classic action-RPG that originally released for PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2012.

You can check out the new trailer for yourself down below:

Graphically, the series is getting quite a nice glow-up. The dragon itself is back, and for better and for worse, the character models and animations themselves actually look just as goofy and dorky as you remember them from 2012. We didn’t get any story or plot details from the trailer itself, but if it’s going to be anything like the original game, you can bet they’ll be masterworks all, you can’t go wrong.

There’s no set release date for Dragon’s Dogma II just yet, but we’ll keep you updated as more info comes our way.

