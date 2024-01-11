Monster Hunter World’s defender gear are pieces of weapons and armor that new players can get instant access to when first hopping in. Defender armor and weapons are dramatically more powerful and are designed to help early players ease themselves into the monster hunting experience—which is useful for the many that are returning to World. With that said, here are the best Monster Hunter World defender weapons.

Hammer

Image Source: Capcom

When looking at the size of the Monster Hunter World Hammer weapon, you would think it might be difficult to utilize correctly. Thankfully, the Hammer is one of the simpler weapons to wield. All you need to do is make sure your attacks land on the monster’s head.

This is because the Hammer is amazing at stunning monsters when aimed like that, and can leave them writhing on the ground. From there, it’s easy enough to use a simple repeating combo of bashes onto the head for even more punishment. Its lack of transformations and combos with World’s Iceborne’s clutch claw make this weapon quite easy to wield.

Light Bowgun

Image Source: Capcom

Unlike the other defender weapon types on this list, the Light Bowgun is, kinda obviously, not a melee weapon. As such, you don’t need to get within dancing distance of Monster Hunter World’s threatening creatures. With controls that operate much like a normal shooter, you’ll have an easy time using this Defender weapon type.

That said, where the complexity of the weapon comes into play comes from the Light Bowgun’s various craftable and buyable ammo types. It’s a weapon type that is great for supporting allies while keeping you highly mobile and out of a monster’s reach.

Switch Axe

Image Source: Capcom

As one of the less complex weapon types that can switch forms, the Switch Axe gives you access to an axe and a sword. While it may seem complicated at first, its use is actually somewhat simple. You start in Axe form with its long but somewhat weaker attacks. Making successful attacks with this weapon charges a switch meter. A button press then lets you transform to the shorter range but faster and more powerful sword.

Now, the sword has its own chargeable meter that can be used to perform a powerful elemental attack. While the weapon doesn’t have much in ways of defense, its aggressive offensive nature should prove fun without too much difficulty.

Long Sword

Image Source: Capcom

If you told me that the Longsword was your first choice based on what it is, I wouldn’t blame you. It’s not nearly as slow as the Greatsword, but has great reach and decent damage while being able to chop off body parts. What sets the long sword apart from the others is the way you build up power within the blade by executing combos.

Once full, you can release devastating parries and jump attacks that leave monsters reeling while looking like something straight out of an anime! Additionally, the combos you use to generate your blade’s power gauge also come with evasive maneuvers that can definitely keep you out of trouble.

Sword and Shield

Image Source: Capcom

Finally, the sword and shield Defender weapon type may be one of the best options for newer players. This is because the shield allows you to block almost any attack. On top of that, the sword and shield have a highly mobile playstyle thanks to the gear’s various movesets. Better yet, the weapon can quickly be sheathed and unsheathed on top of allowing the use of items while the weapon is out!

What’s even neater is the weapon’s ability to alternate between slashing and bashing damage depending on which combo you’re using. That said, sword and shield’s flexibility make it one of my favorites. Newcomers should definitely give it a try.

All in all, these are some of the best weapon types aimed at players wanting to utilize the instant power of the Defender weapon set. For more on Monster Hunter World, check out the guides below.