Is Fall Guys Down? How To Check Fall Guys Server Status

An occasional curse of multiplayer-only games is that you have to deal with servers dying out of nowhere. It’s a hassle, but it’s always a relief when a game is dealing with problems that you don’t have to try and figure out yourself. However, it is always a good idea to be aware of server outages. Here’s how to check the Fall Guys server status to see if the game is down.

Checking Fall Guys Server Status

One of the best ways to check on any Fall Guys server issues currently happening is to head on over to the Epic Games Status Page. This gives a current status update of every Epic Games title (Fortnite, Rocket League, etc) all in one place.

If you want somewhere that is directly for the game, then check out the Fall Guys Server Owl Twitter account. This is also a great place to see what exactly is wrong and keep on top of how long any fix might take.

Your second-best location to check on any server issues would be Downdetector. The nicest thing about Downdetector is that it relies on player reports, so there’s no way for any official acknowledgment of issues to know a problem is widespread.

Is Fall Guys Down?

Fall Guys might be having a few hiccups, but it doesn’t appear to be fully down. The Epic Games status page doesn’t mention anything wrong at the moment, either. However, reports on Downdetector have seen a couple of spikes starting at 7:30 AM ET on Dec. 20. It’s not exactly a massive number of reports either, topping out at 95.

Due to this, it is likely that if Fall Guys were down, it should be coming back up or is now back. We will be sure to keep you updated if any more information comes to light.

For now, that is everything you need to know about how to check the Fall Guys server status to see if the game is down. Be sure to look over the links below if you want more Fall Guys news and guides.