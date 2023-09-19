Are There Difficulty Settings in Lies of P? Answered

Lies of P is a souls-like game that features challenging combat and a dark theme. Many players will likely encounter numerous deaths, and some may be curious if there’s a difficulty setting in this game.

Lies of P Difficulty Settings Explained

Unfortunately, Lies of P does not feature a difficulty setting, and all players must beat the game with the same level of challenge. Like Dark Souls titles, you must become familiar with the combat and understand the enemies’ weaknesses. Although you cannot change the difficulty, there are some tips you can follow to make the journey less painful.

The best way to avoid dying is to be careful and constantly aware of your surroundings. Neowiz loves to put hidden monsters that will jump on you whenever you let your guard down. If you see an item on the ground, always assume an enemy is hiding in the dark.

Image Credit: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

Whenever you have enough Ergo, remember to spend it to level up your stats and upgrade your weapons. Once you find Geppetto in Chapter 2, you can increase Pinnochio’s power further by upgrading your P-Organ using Quartz.

However, the number one skill you must master is parrying. Although you can reduce damage using a normal block, you can perform a Perfect Guard to prevent all damage and increase the enemy’s stagger damage.

If you have trouble against a boss, you can get help by summoning a Specter at a Crack’s Calling. This basin of mysterious blue water can call forth an AI-controlled NPC in the boss arena if you offer it a Star Fragment.

The Specter is not an overpowered aid that can beat a boss by itself. At best, it can provide a good distraction, allowing you to land some hits. Do note that it has limited health points and will disappear once its HP reaches zero.

Now that you understand the difficulty settings in Lies of P, I recommend reading our Parade Master boss guide. It is the first major boss you must face, and it has relatively fast attacks despite its size.