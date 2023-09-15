In many ways, souls-likes can ask a lot of players. Mastery over combat is one aspect, but so is learning how to best use the various systems they offer to ensure that your character is well-equipped to handle whatever troubles lie ahead. There is also the possibility of co-op play, bringing an additional ally into the mix to make things a little easier. While that is not possible in Lies of P, the game does provide another option. To that end, here’s everything you need to know about how to use Star Fragments in Lies of P to give yourself more of a fighting chance against the enemy.

Lies of P Star Fragments: What They Do & How to Use Them

As mentioned, there is no co-op element to Lies of P; there is only ever going to be one main puppet in this show. However, when there is a fight looming with the boss that signals the ending of a particular level, players will come across something called the Crack’s Calling. This is a bowl of blue liquid that is often found just beside the boss’ door.

Image Source: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

This is where Star Fragments come into play. Described as a meteor fragment that can cross dimensions to grant wishes, using it will summon a Specter that is seeking to help save the world. In other words, using a Star Fragment at Crack’s Calling will summon an NPC spectral ally that will help in the upcoming fight.

This ally will always have the same silhouette, but the weapons it wields will be different depending on the boss you are facing. Besides being able to deal damage on its own, perhaps the biggest utility this ally will offer is acting as a distraction. This allows players to have free runs at bosses when their focus is on your ally. The Specter will operate on their own too, so you have nothing to worry about except your own wellbeing.

Having a Specter tank the fight also provides a great opportunity to learn the attacks and patterns of a boss, making it that much easier to deal with them if you have to go it alone.

Where to Find Star Fragments

As an added bonus, Star Fragments are fairly common and easy to find in Lies of P.

There will be plenty dropped when enemies are eliminated, and they can be farmed by running through areas over and over again and eliminating the mobs there. They can also be found as pickups on the ground, so always make sure you always grab any that you see while exploring. So long as you do this, you’ll have plenty on hand before attempting to fight any boss.

That's all there is to know about how to use Star Fragments in Lies of P.