Lies of P Preload & Unlock Times

Lies of P brings the story of Pinocchio into the Soulslike genre. Fans will surely be treated to a dark, brooding take on the classic tale with challenging gameplay that will leave them coming back for more. With the game’s launch around the corner, players may want to know how soon they can preload the game onto their consoles. Here’s everything you need to know about Lies of P’s preload and unlock times.

Lies of P Preload and Unlock Times

This one can differ depending on your preferred console, as Lies of P is available to pre-install now on Xbox, but PlayStation gamers will have to wait a bit longer. On Xbox, the ability to pre-install began on Aug. 29, while PlayStation gamers will have to wait until Sep. 17 to begin preinstalling. This disparity may solely be the result of Lies of P being available on Xbox Game Pass, which often allows players to preload games at a much earlier date.

Currently, developer Neowiz Games has not offered specific unlock times for Lies of P. The game launches on Sep. 19, but it’s unclear how soon players will be able to jump into the game after the official launch. Furthermore, unlock times can range wildly, with some devs unlocking games at the stroke of midnight and others taking some extra hours. We’ll keep you posted when a proper unlock time is confirmed.

That’s everything you need to know about Lies of P’s preload and unlock times. While you wait for the game’s launch, perhaps you might want to check out Twinfinite’s look at 10 similar games to hold you over.