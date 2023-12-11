Vaults have returned to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 1 and are a great way of getting some decent loot. If you want to get your hands on the goodies inside these locked rooms then read on to find out all vault locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

Vaults can be great landing spots if you like some action when you start the match! There are two different types of vault in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1: some which require a Keycard and some which require a Medallion. The Keycard vaults are smaller and the NPCs are easier to fight off while the Medallion vaults have super tough NPC bosses. It is important to note that when you are holding a medallion your general location will be shown on the map in the form of a large yellow circle. Listed below we have all of the Medallion Vaults first followed by the Keycard Vaults.

Snooty Steppes Vault

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The Snooty Steppes vault is guarded by Peter Griffin and his henchmen. The only way into the vault is by defeating Peter and grabbing the medallion he drops.

This medallion is the key to the vault and also gives you auto-regenerative shields throughout the rest of the match. Defeating Peter Griffin won’t be easy as he regenerates his shields (while dancing!) once during a fight. He is also impervious to any damage while he is regenerating. Take this time to heal up yourself and take out some of his henchmen. Once defeated you can take the medallion and his Mythic Hammer Pump Shotgun. The medallion will show you the way to the vault where you can grab some high rarity weapons, open weapon cases, and mod your existing weapons at the weapon bench.

Fencing Fields Vault

A vault also lies at Fencing Fields and is guarded by Nisha and her henchmen. The vault can be accessed by anyone who can defeat Nisha and take her medallion.

Nisha’s medallion is the key to the Fencing Fields vault and gives you auto-regenerative shields throughout the rest of the match. Defeating Nisha is tough as she also regenerates her shields once during a fight. While she is distracted you can heal up and grab some more ammo. Once defeated you can take Nisha’s medallion and her Mythic Striker AR. The medallion will indicate the path to the vault where you can find weapon cases, grab some high rarity weapons, and mod your existing weapons.

Reckless Railways Vault

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Reckless Railways is home to Valeria and her guards. This particular vault can be accessed only if you can defeat Valeria and take her medallion.

Valeria’s medallion is the key to the Reckless Railways vault and, like the others, gives you auto-regenerative shields throughout the rest of the match. Valeria and her guards are a formidable group of enemies but of you keep moving and try to get to high ground they can be defeated pretty quickly. Don’t forget that Valeria, like the other bosses, will regenerate shields once during the fight. Once defeated you can take Valeria’s medallion and her Mythic Hyper SMG. The medallion will show you to the Reckless Railway vault where you can find weapon cases, high rarity weapons, and mod your existing weapons.

Grand Glacier Vault

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Montague can be found at the Grand Glacier location. Get into the vault using Montague’s medallion once he has been defeated.

You can use Montague’s medallion to enter the Grand Glacier but first he must be defeated. Fighting Montague is not easy as he has the same regenerative shields as the other boss NPCs. The key to defeating his is to make sure you have plenty of ammo and a few healing items to hand. Once defeated you can take Montague’s medallion and her Mythic Enforcer AR. Pick up the medallion to find your way to the vault where you can load up with weapons or mod your existing weapons.

Lavish Lair Vault

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Lavish Lair is home to Oscar and his henchmen. The only way into the vault under the lair is to defeat Oscar and grab his medallion.

Oscar’s medallion acts as the key to the Lavish Lair vault and will give you auto-regenerative shields throughout the rest of the match just like the others. While Oscar regenerates his shields you can heal up quickly, grab some more ammo, or defeat any left over henchmen. Once Oscar is defeated you can take his medallion and her Mythic Frenzy Auto Shotgun. The medallion will take you down to the vault beneath the lair. There you will find weapon cases, high rarity weapons, and a weapon bench to mod your existing weapons.

Yacht Vaut

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This vault is found to the west of the map aboard a big yacht. No boss resides at the smaller vaults. The only way in to these is by finding a keycard.

The key card is held by one of the henchmen wandering around the place. Defeat every one you see to find one who will drop the keycard. Once you have the card it will show you the way to the vault and you can open chests, grab loot, and heal up if you need to.

Marina Vault

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The marina vault can be found at Ritzy Riviera. There is no big boss but you will have to defeat the henchmen working here.

Scout the area for henchmen and take out ay you see. Eventually one will drop a key card and you can find your way to the vault. These vaults don’t hold much more than a few chests but are still worth getting into if you want some higher rarity weapons.

Comms Vault

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The comms vault can be to the north east of Classy Courts and is accessible using a keycard. The keycards are held by a random henchman patrolling the area.

Check out the entire area to find the henchman with the keycard. He will drop it once he is defeated. Inside the vault is gold, chests and healing items. Usually there is only one henchman guarding this building so it isn’t too tough getting into the vault.

Train Vault

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The Fortnite train vault is found at the station south of Lavish Lair. Kill the guard situated here and grab his keycard to get into the vault.

There are usually a couple of guards here so take out both of them to get the keycard. Once you have entered the vault and take the loot you need then you can jump aboard the train as it passes.

Mountain Vault

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The mountain keycard gets you into the vault at Hazy Hillside and you can get this keycard from one of the guards in the area.

This vault contains much of the same as the others including chests, gold and other items. There is no mod bench or weapon cases so these are pretty easy vaults to get into.

Mansion Vault

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The mansion vault is found at mansion on the southern coast. Defeat the henchmen and grab the keycard to get into the vault.

The vault is found at the basement of the mansion and contains both regular and rare chests, healing items, and gold. There is also a small boat nearby with a launchpad to help you get back to the mainland quickly.

That’s all you need to know about the vaults in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. For more help and tips, including how to find Bounty Boards, check out some guides below.