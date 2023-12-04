Placing a bounty on another player is an easy way to get Gold Bars. All you have to do is find a Bounty Board and then track down your opponent before someone else does. So, where are these Bounty Boards? Read on to find out all Bounty Board locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

How to Find and Use a Bounty Board in Fortnite Chapter 5

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Bounty Boards are back and have returned to the way they were when they first arrived. You approach one, interact with it, and then activate a Bounty. This targets another player for you, and if you can eliminate them within a few minutes then you are rewarded with Gold Bars. If your bounty gets poached, then you are rewarded with only a few Gold Bars. If the timer runs out, then you get nothing.

You can only use each individual Bounty Board once per match, but you can use every one of those Bounty Boards around the map, that is if you can reach them all! This could mean raking in some serious gold during a match.

During Chapter 5 Season 1, the Bounty Boards are located in every named location and at each railway station:

Rebel’s Roost

Ritzy Riviera

Lavish Lair

Classy Courts

Grand Glacier

Reckless Railways

Ruined Reels

Pleasant Piazza

Fencing Fields

Snooty Steppes

Hazy Hillside

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

If you want to easily find a Bounty Board at a railway station then just follow the train tracks until you come across a small building on a platform! Each of the stations have one Bounty Board and a healing vending machine.

That is everything you need to know about finding and using a Bounty Board during Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1! For more help and tips, including where to find the NPCs around the map, check out more Fortnite guides below.