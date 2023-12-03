There is a train making its way around the new Chapter 5 Season 1 island in Fortnite but how can we get aboard? Find out below how to capture the runaway train in Fortnite Chapter 5!

Where to Find the Train in Fortnite Chapter 5

Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite now has its very own railway line complete with a moving train! If you dare to board this runaway train you will be greeted with NPCs to fight and containers to open for much-needed loot. The train will take you around the island and down to the Grand Station at Reckless Railways. Not only that but you can travel aboard the train as much as you like and visit every location it passes, or just enjoy the views!

If you want to board the train then you will need to know where it is positioned on the map! You can check the main map or the minimap and look for a diamond shaped icon moving slowly across the island. This icon represents the train’s position! Thanks to iFireMonkey on X/Twitter for this leaked info.

You will be able to see the current location of the train on the map VIA this diamond icon pic.twitter.com/seS3UAbFmC — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 3, 2023

You can make the train your temporary base after eliminating any boss, NPC, and enemy aboard, and then hop off at your chosen location! While aboard on the train watch out for enemy players jumping on, hoping to take your loot. Don’t forget to check the entire train for loot and containers to scavenge before you jump off at the next station.

Check out the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 trailer below to see some of the action you can expect from the runaway train in your next match.

That is all we know right now about the train and how to find it in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1! For more help and tips, including every weapon you can expect to see, check out more Fortnite guides below.