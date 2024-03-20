Category:
All Mech Upgrades in Lightyear Frontier & How to Get Them

This mech needs a coffee machine upgrade also!
Image of Stephanie Watel
Stephanie Watel
|
Published: Mar 20, 2024 06:04 am
Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite
Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Lightyear Frontier puts you in the space boots of an aspiring Exofarmer destined to make a new life on a distant alien planet by living off the land. To do that you need to gather resources and build yourself a sustainable farm, and that requires getting all Mech upgrades in Lightyear Frontier.

There are many to unlock over the course of the game, and if you’re wondering how to, here’s our handy guide for how to get your Mech into peak performance.

How to Upgrade Your Mech in Lightyear Frontier

Lightyear Frontier how to build an Upgrade Depot
Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

First of all, to be able to make any upgrades to your Mech at all, you first need to build an Upgrade Depot on your farm. The recipe for this will unlock in the Build Menu soon after getting your farm started with a Homestead. Note that you’ll need to first build an Assembler machine to make one of the parts.

To build an Upgrade Depot, you’ll need the following resources:

  • 24 x Stone (gathered with Spike Saw)
  • 4 x Aluminum Rods (found in Pine Heights and The Meadows; gathered with Spike Saw)
  • 4 x Aluminum Frames (built with an Assembler; Aluminum Rods required)

Once you’ve picked a spot and built your Upgrade Depot, you’ll be able to plug your Mech into it and view all the possible upgrades for it. While some you’ll be able to get soon enough, others will require a lot of work to achieve.

If there’s a particular upgrade you want to track as you gather resources, you can press ‘F’ to ‘Create Mission’, seen at the bottom of the Upgrade Menu.

All Mech Upgrades in Lightyear Frontier & How to Unlock

Lightyear Frontier all mech upgrades
Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

The Mech Upgrade menu functions much like a skill tree, as you’ll need to unlock and complete the first tier of upgrades before moving on to the next. Each upgrade has particular resources and items you need to craft in order to unlock them, so the more you expand your farm with all available machines and crops, the easier it’ll be to achieve all of these upgrades.

These upgrades don’t just make crop-building easier, they’re also required to help restore every area of the map, which in turn unlocks new resources for you to make use of. So prioritize getting these unlocked as often as possible.

  • Oil Presser – Makes all types of Oils from grown crops.
  • Assembler – Makes items including Lenses, Parts, Electronics, Wire, Frames, Batteries, and Power Cores.
  • Grinder – Grinds all types of Crystals to make Crystal Dusts.
  • Furnace – Smelts all types of Ores and Crystal Dust to make Glass and Bars.

There are three categories of upgrades – Farming, Gathering, and Traversal. We’ve listed all of them below by category and tier, along with the necessary resources/items required to unlock.

Farming Upgrades

UpgradeHow to Unlock
Seed Shooter Lock-On5 x Aluminum Rod
5 x Plant Oil
Lock-On Targets I2 x Clear Lens
2 x Aluminum Electronics
1 x Power Core
Lock-On Targets II2 x Blue Lens
2 x Iron Electronics
1 x Power Core
Lock-On Targets III2 x Yellow Lens
2 x Steel Electronics
1 x Power Core
UpgradeHow to Unlock
Irrigation Hose Hydro Splash5 x Aluminum Parts
Hydro Splash Size I6 x Blue Crystal Dust
5 x Iron Parts
Hydro Splash Size II6 x Yellow Crystal Dust
5 x Steel Parts
UpgradeHow to Unlock
Water Tank Capacity I18 x Polyberry Oil
Irrigation Hose Range I3 x Red Lens
Water Tank Capacity II6 x Blue Crystal
3 x Zappertwig Oil
Water Tank Capacity III6 x Yellow Crystals
18 x Honeybottle Oil
UpgradeHow to Unlock
Irrigation Hose Power I10 x Red Crystal Dust
9 x Rabbage Oil
Irrigation Hose Power II5 x Iron Parts
2 x Red Lens

Gathering Upgrades

UpgradeHow to Unlock
Spike Saw Power I5 x Aluminum Parts
Spike Saw Power II5 x Aluminum Electronics
18 x Caroot Oil
Spike Saw Damage I3 x Aluminum Rod
5 x Rabbage Oil
1 x Power Core
Spike Saw Power III5 x Iron Parts
2 x Iron Electronics
Spike Saw Damage II3 x Iron Bar
5 x Chromaize Oil
1 x Power Core
Spike Saw Damage III3 x Fractalite Bar
5 x Lumbloom Oil
1 x Power Core
UpgradeHow to Unlock
Inventory Capacity I5 x Aluminum Electronics
Vacuum Harvester Power I5 x Copper Wire
9 x Caroot Oil
Vacuum Harvester Range I3 x Red Lens
Vacuum Harvester Power II2 x Blue Lens
2 x Steel Electronics
2 x Battery
Vacuum Harvester Width I1 x Iron Frame
9 x Zappertwig Oil
Inventory Capacity II5 x Battery
Vacuum Harvester Width II1 x Steel Frame
9 x Wax
Inventory Capacity III5 x Fractalite Bar
5 x Battery

Traversal Upgrades

UpgradeHow to Unlock
Pathmaker5 x Aluminum Electronics
4 x Aluminum Frame
9 x Polyberry Oil
Field Plow10 x Aluminum Rod
5 x Iron Frame
6 x Chromaize Oil
UpgradeHow to Unlock
Thruster Boost I50 x Rabbage Oil
1 x Power Core
Thruster Boost II25 x Lumbloom Oil
5 x Spring
1 x Power Core
UpgradeHow to Unlock
Sprint Speed I36 x Caroot Oil
5 x Copper Wire
Sprint Speed II36 x Coilvine Oil
5 x Spring

That concludes our guide for all mech upgrades in Lightyear Frontier and how to get them. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’re enjoying the game so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Lightyear Frontier, such as all creatures found in the game.

