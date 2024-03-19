Where to Find Fractalite Ore in Lightyear Frontier & How to Use

Lightyear Frontier is a vibrant and easygoing farming sim that sees you building a new life from scratch on a mysterious alien planet, using unique resources such as Fractalite Ore. This colorful metal can be used for a variety of purposes, from upgrading your mech to your homestead. Here’s our handy guide to show you the way to plenty of Fractal Ore in Lightyear Frontier.

Where to Get Fractalite Ore in Lightyear Frontier & How to Gather

With a very distinct and colorful appearance, Fractalite Ore is a rare metal that can’t be found until later in the game. For it to unlock and for you to be able to gather it, you need to complete a few preliminary steps.

First off, restoring the map’s various areas by eliminating Noxious Weeds and Slimes is the key to discovering new resources, including Fractalite Ore. While a couple of the immediate areas near The Meadows can be restored with your basic Spike Saw and Vacuum Harvester, you will need to upgrade both of those tools at an Upgrade Depot to be able to restore the areas further out.

Fractalite Ore can be found in two specific areas on the map – Lowland Plains and Tornado Rock Isle. The Lowland Plains is where you’ll be able to unlock this resource first, but again, you need to upgrade your Vacuum Harvester (Power II upgrade) and your Irrigation Hose (Power II upgrade) tools to get rid of the Weeds and Slimes plaguing the area.

Once it’s fully restored and the day passes, new gatherable resources will be revealed, including Fractalite Ore. However, to harvest this rare material, your Spike Saw will need to be upgraded to Power III. Once you’ve done so, you can gather as much Fractalite Ore as you need, and new recipes that require it will be unlocked for your farm.

Alternatively, in order to reach the Fractalite Ore on Tornado Rock Isle, you will need to restore all areas on the mainland and unlock the ancient purple door located in the back of The Meadows. You’ve probably noticed that the door lights up further every time you restore an area.

Once you’ve gained entry, make your way through the area known as The Vault, and upon leaving you’ll gain a new power that lets your Mech sprint over water for brief periods. Tornado Rock Isle will also be revealed to the northeast, and you’ll now be able to reach it with your new ability.

How to Use Fractalite Ore in Lightyear Frontier

Fractalite Ore can be used to make a variety of useful items by smelting it with a Furnace (or an Advanced Furnace if you have it) into Fractalite Bars (as seen above). The process is the same as making Iron and Steel Bars, you simply need the Ore itself and some Coal.

Once you have Fractalite Bars, those can be used to craft a variety of items such as Springs, the Solar Dehydrator, and an upgrade for your homestead to a Mansion. In addition, they help you unlock several upgrades for your Mech including Inventory Capacity III, Spike Saw Damage III, Sprint Speed II, and Thruster Boost II.

Be sure to visit your Upgrade Depot regularly and make note of what you need for all your upcoming upgrades. Remember that you can tap ‘F’ to make one of the upgrades a ‘Mission’ that you can track at any time on the left side of your HUD.

That concludes our guide for where to find Fractalite Ore in Lightyear Frontier and how to use it. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’ve been enjoying the game, specifically its crafting and gathering mechanics. Is there anything you’d like to see added or improved?

