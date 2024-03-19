How to Put Your Mech Back Together in Lightyear Frontier

Lightyear Frontier puts you in the shoes of an intergalactic Exofarmer who crash lands on an alien planet near the edge of the galaxy. With Earth uninhabitable, your goal is to start a new life here by building a farm, and the very first thing you need to do is find your crashed Mech and put it all back together. If you’re wondering how to go about it, here’s our handy guide for how and where to find all the pieces of your Mech so you can get things going.

Where to Find Your Crashed Mech in Lightyear Frontier

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Lightyear Frontier begins with a short cutscene of your spaceship orbiting an alien planet, with a nearby satellite taking notice. Your ship malfunctions and in moments you’ve crash-landed on the planet’s surface. After awakening beneath some trees and dusting yourself off, your first task is recovering your Mech.

To find it, simply head along the path in front of you out of the trees and into an open field. This area is called The Meadows, and you’ll notice an orange symbol on your HUD which pinpoints the location of your Mech. It isn’t far, and you’ll find it lying in a crater where it landed.

How to Put Your Crashed Mech Back Together in Lightyear Frontier

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, your Mech didn’t survive the landing very well, and it’s ended up in pieces that you’ll need to recover and put back together. The two main pieces you need to get first are one Arm and the Engine. Thankfully, you don’t have to look very far as they’re lying on the ground nearby.

Walk over to one of them and use your special Pickaxe to levitate it (right-click and hold). Bring it over to your mech and place it in the outlined spot. Do the same for the other piece, and your Mech will spring to life. Press ‘E’ to flip it upright and then again to climb inside.

After getting your bearings on the Mech’s movement, you then need to find all of its tools that have landed separately in cargo boxes. They’re all within the same area of The Meadows, and to find them all you need to do is follow the tall pillars of orange smoke.

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

As soon as you find one, approach the orange box it’s spewing from and press ‘E’ to open and claim the tool inside. There are a total of five Mech tools to find and equip, including:

Irrigation Hose

Vacuum Harvester

Spike Saw

Seed Shooter

Sprout Shooter

Once you’ve retrieved all five tools, you’ll then be ready to start building your first farm wherever you’d like on the Map. The Meadows is a great place to start for that, given its proximity to many resources.

That concludes our guide for how to put your Mech back together in Lightyear Frontier. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’re enjoying the game so far. Do you like using the Mech?

Be sure to check out all of our latest gaming guides and news, including our official review of Lightyear Frontier.

