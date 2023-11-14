Bots are a great way to balance things out if you are stuck in a team with your less mechanically gifted friends. They are also great for practicing your quickscopes in a chill offline environment, so here is everything you need to know on how to add bots to custom games in MW3.

Adding a Bot to a Custom Game in Modern Warfare 3

First and foremost, you will need to create a custom lobby. You can do it from CoD HQ by switching to the MW3 playlists, and then scrolling to the right. It’s the last option in the list of modes. Once your lobby is ready, follow these steps to add bots:

Click on the + sign under Team 1 or Team 2 Choose how many bots and what difficulty to add from the menu Click Confirm

If you are wondering about difficulty, Veteran offers the most realistic online experience. The bots will aim and have movement resembling real players. For practicing quickscoping or movement in general, I recommend sticking with the easiest bots.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Note that the maximum number of bots in a game is 14, though only 13 can be on one team. You can quickly switch a bot from one team to another by pressing Square/X on a controller or R on a keyboard. You can kick or change the skill of a bot by clicking on them and choosing the appropriate option.

For those wondering whether you can farm XP in private matches, the answer is no. You won’t earn progression of any kind while playing customs, but there are ways to level up fast in MW3.

It’s a good thing Activision didn’t overcomplicate adding bots to custom games in MW3. If you have more questions about MW3 or Warzone, make sure to check our other guides on the links down below and see whether they can help you.