Top 15 Most Anticipated Games for the Rest of 2023

2023 has been a phenomenal year for video games. It feels like exciting releases have been aplenty this year, with fantastic new games at almost every corner. Thanks to titles like the Resident Evil 4 Remake, Street Fighter 6, Final Fantasy XVI, Diablo IV, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, gamers have been treated like royalty across the first six months of the year.

But would you believe it if you were told that a year like 2023 could get even bigger? The second half of the year feels just as loaded (if not even more so) than what the first half offered up, and there’s gonna be plenty to put your money toward as we approach the Holiday season. Here are 12 upcoming games that we’re heavily anticipating across the rest of 2023.

Pikmin 4

July 21 – Nintendo Switch

Image Source: Nintendo

It’s felt like forever, but it’s finally here. Having previously been announced in 2015, Nintendo’s silence on Pikmin 4 made it look like vaporware and raised concerns about when we’d get to see it. Thankfully, it had a massive unveiling late in 2022 (so much for this writer calling it vaporware three weeks before its full reveal), and this long-awaited sequel is finally set to release later this month.

At the latest Nintendo Direct, we learned about some of the exciting new features of the game, including character customization, the ability to explore at night, and the adorable new dog companion Oatchi. It’s nice to see this game finally make it out, and with so many new concepts to look forward to, Pikmin 4 looks to be a must-play when it arrives on July 21.

Baldur’s Gate III

August 3 – PC, Mac, September 6 – PlayStation 5

Image Source: Larian Studios

Some might look at a game like this being included here and wonder, “Wait a minute, this isn’t out yet?” Sure enough, Baldur’s Gate III has been in early access since late 2020. It’s been in that state for so long that it feels like forever ago that the game was officially unveiled at a Google Stadia showcase (yeah, remember that thing?). Finally, though, Baldur’s Gate III is finally gearing up to exit early access, and all that time spent polishing the title should result in a phenomenal RPG.

For the first time, Baldur’s Gate III is being headed by Larian Studios, the team behind the acclaimed Divinity: Original Sin franchise. As a result, this Dungeons & Dragons-based game will take on the turn-based combat system the previous Divinity titles offered. It’s nice to see that it’s this close to a final release, and after the long early access period, it should be a polished and exciting turn-based RPG for fans of the franchise.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

August 25 – PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Image Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment

FromSoftware has been on an absolute tear as of late, releasing iconic games in the Soulsborne genre that have been consistent Game of the Year contenders. Every once in a while, though, it’s nice when a developer goes back to its roots, and with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, that’s exactly what FromSoftware is doing. The latest entry in one of its longest-running franchises (and the first since Armored Core: Verdict Day in 2013), Armored Core VI brings back the mech-based franchise for what’s sure to be an explosive time.

Those expecting slower-paced Soulsborne combat should check their expectations at the door, as Armored Core VI is set to focus on fast-paced action within these giant mechas. You should probably prepare yourself accordingly, as you’ll take on mechs that tower over even your own giant machine. With the recent run of quality that FromSoftware has been on, Armored Core VI is sure to be another stellar title from one of the most respected developers in the game.

Starfield

September 6 (September 1 Early Access) – PC, Xbox Series X|S

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

You had to know this would be on the list somewhere. Even if it’s polarized some observers, Starfield is Bethesda Game Studios’ first new IP in over 25 years. It’s been eagerly anticipated since it was formally announced in 2018, and after numerous delays, it finally feels like we’re closing in on its release.

Bethesda’s deep dive into the game during the Xbox Games Showcase gave us our closest look yet at the sheer scale of the game’s massive universe. This looks to be an incredibly deep and intricate new open-world RPG from a developer who has made some of the best in the genre over the years.

With over 1,000 planets to explore, outposts to build, companions to romance and a compelling story about the mysteries of the universe, Starfield has us intrigued. Add that classic Bethesda RPG charm in there, and run it all on a brand-new game engine and we’ve got our hype levels suitably set for this one.

No doubt, this is gonna be Xbox’s biggest exclusive of the year, and we’re hopeful that Bethesda will deliver on its massive promises upon the game’s release this September.

Life by You

September 12 – PC

Image Source: Paradox Interactive

Some of you might not know what this is, but maybe you’ll want to. Life by You is the newest title from publisher Paradox Interactive, the publisher of the Cities: Skylines series, and the debut of a brand-new subsidiary in Paradox Tectonic. It’s also got some serious talent at the helm, as the game is being led by Rod Humble, the head of EA’s label that worked on The Sims.

Life by You will offer players an open world with no loading screens, the ability to set a character’s age and move through different stages of life, and dialogue that can be customized with real-world language. What’s more, it appears you’ll be able to control any character in the world at any time, which sounds massive. Such an ambitious project is going to take some time, hence why it’s kicking off with an early access release, but Life by You is looking to be a refreshing evolution of the life simulation game if all goes right.

Mortal Kombat 1

September 19 – PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

One of gaming’s worst-kept secrets prior to the Summer, Mortal Kombat 1 arrives as a series reboot following the franchise’s last major entry, 2019’s Mortal Kombat 11. Wiping the slate clean, this new title nevertheless looks to provide the same rip-roaring, heart-pounding, blood-fueled fun that the franchise has always been known for. After seeing the first gameplay at Summer Game Fest, we’re more than excited for NetherRealm’s next take on the Mortal Kombat series.

Familiar faces will receive new stories, fatalities will be as brutal as ever, and the new Kameo fighters will help assist players with their combos. And naturally, the pure moment-to-moment fighting gameplay looks as fast-paced and fluid as ever. Mortal Kombat’s revitalization since NetherRealm took over has been nothing short of fantastic, and we can’t wait to see what Mortal Kombat 1 brings this September.

Payday 3

September 21 – PC, Linux, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

Image Source: Deep Silver

Well, would you look at that? Turns out, as this writer previously discussed, Payday 3 is starting to exit development hell after all. It’s nice to manifest, isn’t it? Yes, after being announced in 2017 only to see its developer go through financial problems and a restructuring, Payday 3 has finally seemed to emerge from development hell.

We finally got to see some gameplay at the Xbox Games Showcase, and it looks to bring even more of the chaotic heist-based action that Payday 2 graced us with. It appears the robberies will bring even more challenge to them as well, as vaults have become even more secure and harder to crack this time around. This is looking to be another great multiplayer shooter, made even better by the news that it will launch as a Day One Xbox Game Pass title. The long wait is finally nearing its conclusion; hopefully, Payday 3 delivers the goods in the end.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

September 26 – PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

Image Source: CD Projekt

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a massive revitalization since its disastrous launch, aided by the release of its phenomenal anime adaptation, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. CD Projekt RED is using this new success as its opportunity to release the game’s first paid expansion, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Not only does Keanu Reeves return, but another pretty breathtaking (ha ha) star joins the cast in Idris Elba.

Vehicular combat will serve as a new addition to this expansion, but more importantly, Phantom Liberty will allow players to equip cyberware that can send their characters into cyberpsychosis. This was one of the key elements of the story in Edgerunners, but it was largely underutilized in the base game. It’s fantastic to see this expansion will implement it in such a big way, and we can’t wait to see what other surprises our return to Night City has in store.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

October 12 – PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Image Source: Ubisoft

Three years after the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft brings back its trademark franchise with Assassin’s Creed Mirage. While this series has seen a lot of ups and downs, Mirage looks like it could be the most exciting entry in a long time. Ubisoft seems to be pulling off all the right moves with this new game, and it’s refreshing to see this give the franchise a bit of a jolt.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, compared to the franchise’s most recent titles, plays as a return to the roots of Assassin’s Creed, ditching the RPG elements and open worlds for a shorter and sweeter experience more focused on linear, stealth-driven gameplay. As if that’s not exciting enough, Mirage will also retail for $50, a surprising move for a AAA publisher with its marquee franchise, especially in an era where game prices seem to be going higher and higher. Ubisoft is pulling out all the stops with this title, and if all goes right, it could reasonably end up as one of the finest entries in the series.

Alan Wake II

October 17 – PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

Image Source: Epic Games

Our cries have been heard: Alan Wake II has finally been shown, and it’s actually close to release. Since the release of the original Alan Wake in 2010, fans have clamored for a sequel to the cult classic Xbox 360 gem. It was officially announced in 2021 that Alan Wake II was happening, and this year, we’ve finally gotten to see our first look at gameplay. Based on what was shown, this should be more than worth the wait when it eventually releases.

Alan Wake II will lean further into a survival horror direction than the first game did, while also introducing a new protagonist alongside the titular character. This move into a new style will almost certainly make the game even scarier than the last, without sacrificing the compelling gameplay or storytelling that made the original so special. Set for release on Oct. 17, this should be the perfect game to get you into the Halloween spirit.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

October 20 – Nintendo Switch

Image Source: Nintendo

It’s been a fantastic year for Nintendo, and Mario has been a big reason why. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has grossed well over a billion dollars at the box office, and Nintendo’s keeping the Mario momentum going with Super Mario Bros. Wonder. This is the first proper 2D Mario game since 2012’s New Super Mario Bros. U, and this looks like another unique step forward for the series.

There are a lot of interesting new features to look forward to in this game, such as the reality-bending Wonder Flower, the ability to play as Princess Peach AND Princess Daisy, and of course, Mario turning into an elephant… yes, that actually happens. It’s a great push forward for 2D Mario and a welcome reprieve from the somewhat staling formula of the New Super Mario Bros. games. This will no doubt become one of the year’s biggest games when it launches in October.

Spider-Man 2

October 20 – PlayStation 5

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Between the latest Spider-Man games and the Ratchet & Clank series, Insomniac Games has provided the PlayStation 4 and 5 with some of its most memorable, fantastic titles yet. While Spider-Man: Miles Morales was a phenomenal expansion, fans have been chomping at the bit to play the true sequel to 2018’s excellent Spider-Man title. Finally, Insomniac is ready to deliver Spider-Man 2, and we’re pretty darn excited to play it.

Spider-Man 2 will allow players to control both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, sending them up against villains like the Lizard, Venom, and interestingly, Kraven the Hunter. What’s more, as a way to further differentiate the two play styles, Peter’s Spider-Man will be infected by the Venom symbiote, adding an exciting new layer to the already phenomenal combat of the previous entries. Between this and Super Mario Bros. Wonder launching on the same day, gamers are gonna be eating good this October.

Super Mario RPG Remake

November 17 – Nintendo Switch

Image Source: Nintendo

Who saw this coming? Nintendo and Square remaking a beloved yet seemingly forgotten Super NES title 27 years later? Super Mario RPG is making a triumphant return on the Nintendo Switch in the form of a full remake. A from-the-ground-up re-creation of one of the SNES’s most acclaimed titles is incredibly welcome, especially given the current state of Mario-based RPGs.

While Super Mario RPG sat around, the Mario & Luigi series saw its untimely end, and the Paper Mario series seemed content to abandon many of its RPG elements. It’s great to see a game like this make a comeback, especially since the original title served as such a massive source of inspiration for those games. This will definitely be an exciting addition to the Switch’s library when it releases this November.

Sonic Superstars

Fall 2023 – PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Image Source: Sega

One of the most surprising announcements during the Summer Game Fest showcase, Sonic Superstars marks the Blue Blur’s return to 2D platforming gameplay for the first time since 2017’s Sonic Mania. This new game offers a 2.5D perspective as gamers can choose between Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy to complete levels. The visuals are absolutely bursting with colors, and the gameplay looks to provide more of that great 2D platforming that Sonic has done so well for so long.

Most notably, though, Sonic Superstars is set to be the first mainline Sonic game to offer simultaneous four-player local co-op gameplay. This is an exciting new evolution of Sonic that should continue the franchise’s solid streak it’s been on as of late. If the game plays as well as it looks, it could even be one of the best titles in this long-running series.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

December 7 – PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

Image Source: Ubisoft

Last year, Avatar: The Way of Water showed that the film franchise could still rake in the big bucks, and re-established why James Cameron should never be counted out. While it was great to see that film finally make it out after several delays, questions were raised as to what was going on with the Ubisoft video game, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Announced in 2017 and first shown off at E3 2021, the minuscule amount of news and showcases thereafter had fans worried about the game’s progress.

Ubisoft finally quelled some of those fears at its Ubisoft Showcase last month, showing off some impressive-looking gameplay of this promising title. It was great to finally see some footage of Massive Entertainment’s new turn into Pandora, as Avatar seems like a universe that could translate phenomenally to a video game. Here’s hoping Massive’s new project lands with a bang when it releases this December.

About the author

