Gear Up for Successful Robberies in Payday 3 Coming Later This Year
Do what it takes to get all that cold, hard cash.
The crew is back for new jobs in the bank robbery simulator, Payday 3. Once again, developer
Starbreeze Studios asks you to team up in a group of four to take on even the most difficult bank jobs. While these games have never been free of cop interference, it’s only getting more intense. Payday 3 looks to take the risk/reward factor into the next step. It will come to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass on Sept. 21.
Of course, jobs are never expected to go smoothly, so new tools and equipment will be available for thieves. The trailer reveals at least one small deployable turret that might help keep the opposition off your back. Plus, plenty of weaponry to fight back against riot shield-wielding SWAT teams.
In the time since Payday 2, it also appears that bank vaults have only gotten more secure. From bulletproof glass to fully encased vaults that require cutting through the floor, plenty of difficulty is coming.
Not to mention the expected pushback from police and SWAT with armored vehicles that aren’t going to let you retreat to the getaway van easily. The trailer suggests that jobs could turn into an escape on foot in an effort to flee from pursuing forces.
Things are only going to get tough if you can’t secure the bank before the silent alarm is triggered, so you’ll have to act quickly. Prepare deadly weapons to scare bank employees and get to the cash. It also never hurts to bring a few friends for the best coordination.
