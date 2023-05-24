When Does Assassin’s Creed Mirage Come Out? Answered

Image Source: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Mirage brings Ubisoft’s widely popular franchise back to its roots. Following the franchise’s turn into RPG and open-world gameplay, this new entry returns to the more linear, stealth-driven style that Assassin’s Creed built itself off of. Longtime fans should be more than excited to return to an AC game with that classic feel. Here’s when Assassin’s Creed Mirage comes out.

During the PlayStation Showcase 2023, we learned that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will launch on Oct. 12, 2023. This will be the first new title in the franchise since 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Alongside PC and Amazon Luna, this will be a cross-generation release across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

In addition to the release date announcement, the PlayStation Showcase also offered up some gameplay of Ubisoft’s new premiere title. We got to see the game’s gorgeous setting of Baghdad as well as the new playable character Basim Ibn Ishaq. As expected, the gameplay shown looks to hearken back to the classic style of Assassin’s Creed. This looks to be a massive new entry in the series and an exciting new venture for Ubisoft that we can’t wait to learn more about.

That’s all we know about when Assassin’s Creed Mirage comes out. Twinfinite’s got you covered if you want more PlayStation Showcase news, including the first gameplay showcase of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

