2D Mario Returns With Reality-Bending Twists in Super Mario Bros Wonder

A new 2D Mario title has been unveiled in the form of Super Mario Bros Wonder, though it’s far from the usual approach to this classic series.

Revealed via a teaser trailer shown during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct live stream, the game features the usual side-scrolling and platforming the series is known for. As Mario advances further into the level though, he happens upon a Wonder Flower. Once collected, it shifts reality so that pipes begin to move, the background becomes awash in psychedelic colors, and Mario himself starts to bend and change according to the world arounds him.

Though these might sound like wild changes, they lend themselves well to the world. Moving pipes are shown to be usable as new means of traversing levels, while Mario’s changed body lets him move in and out of spaces that might otherwise have been inaccessible. Players can even go crashing through worlds while Wonder Flowers are active, decimating every obstacle in their path with the help of the abnormal creatures created by them.

Aside from the visuals, other fun additions to the classic formula were shown. Mario has access to a new transformation which lets him become an elephant, and Daisy will be a fully playable character. The specifics of their exclusive abilities, as well as whether or not they even have unique skills, is still unknown. All we do know is that the game is currently set to release on Oct. 26, per the release date’s reveal at the end of the trailer.

It’s a wild unveiling of a new take on the 2D Mario framework. Fans won’t want to pass up on the chance to view the full trailer down below.

Super Mario Bros Wonder is currently slated for release on Oct. 26, 2023. For more on the rest of the series, take a look at some of our related articles down below.

