Mario RPG Remake Coming to Switch Later This Year

Image Source: Nintendo

During today’s Nintendo Direct livestream, the Japanese company unveiled a remake of its fan favorite title, Super Mario RPG, for Nintendo Switch. You can pre-order the newly announced game right now on the Nintendo e-Shop, and the it’s scheduled to launch on Nov. 17, 2023.

Initially titled Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars and originally released on the Super Nintendo back in 1996, the new retooling will be built from the ground-up with brand new graphics and music. For the unaware, the moment-to-moment gameplay is a big departure from the mustachioed plumber’s typical platforming fare. Instead of platforming action, the experience is more of a traditional turn-based RPG with strategic, tactical combat a ‘la Final Fantasy.

In addition to the new Super Mario RPG announcement, a new playable character was teased by the Big N. That’s right, Princess Peach is apparently getting in on the action, too. You may’ve heard of her?

We’re not sure how Princess Peach will fit into the reimagining of Ninty’s critically acclaimed RPG, but we assume that she’ll likely be a playable character with perhaps her own storyline, moveset, and abilities. It’s a little unclear right now, but Nintendo will undoubtedly shed more light on the details of the remake in the coming months before its formal launch.

The remake of Super Mario RPG will be available to purchase on Nov. 17, 2023.

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts