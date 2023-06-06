What Is the Diablo 4 Download & Install Size? Answered

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

With modern games getting exponentially bigger and with storage costs on the rise, it’s only natural for folks to inquire about the size of a title that they’re looking to purchase. After all, there’s nothing worse than pulling the trigger on a game, to only discover that you’ve got no room to install the darn thing. So, for those interested in Blizzard Entertainment’s latest grind ’em up, you may be wondering what is the Diablo 4 download and install size? Well, that’s where we come in. Let’s get into it!

What’s the Diablo 4 Download Size?

As you may’ve already guessed, the download size for Diablo 4 varies depending on the platform that you purchase the title on. As a result, we’ve broken down the specific install sizes down below:

Platform Install Size PlayStation 4 40.5 GB PlayStation 5 75.5 GB Xbox One 40 GB Xbox Series X|S 74.5 GB PC (without High Resolution Assets) 46 GB PC (with High Resolution Assets) 85 GB

Of course, those over on PC are in a unique position as they have the option to download an additional High Resolution Assets pack that increases the fidelity of textures on environments, characters, and enemies. While the game runs smoothly without said asset pack, we’d definitely recommend downloading it if you have the space.

And with that, we conclude our guide on what is the Diablo 4 download and install size. For more, here’s what possessed enemies are and how to get a mount. Or if you’d prefer, why not browse our related coverage down below before you go.

