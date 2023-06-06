What Are Possessed Enemies in Diablo 4? Explained

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

The world of Sanctuary can be a pretty gloomy place, what with all the pesky demons and eldritch horrors nipping at your toes. But out of the smorgasbord of monstrosities awaiting you in the darkness, you may come across a peculiar type of enemy that may leave you scratching your noggin. Specifically, you may be wondering what are Possessed Enemies in Diablo 4? So, with that in mind, let’s get into the deets, shall we?

What Do Possessed Enemies Do in Diablo 4?

In Diablo 4, Possessed Enemies are a unique type of monster that serve bosses in different events. They are immune to curses by virtue of their soul not belonging to them and they’re usually spawned during open world events like Insatiable Hunger.

In fact, during this Fractured Peaks event, players will have 90 seconds to defeat a handful of Possessed Enemies before they are sacrificed by the Devourer of Souls in order to spawn and kill the final beast, which is usually either a Balrog or the aforementioned Devourer of Souls.

For those wondering how to find them, you’ll be able to identify a Possessed Enemy thanks to their glowing red aura surrounding them, along with a trail of red light emanating from the possessor. You can see what possessed enemies look like in the screenshot we’ve included below.

Image Credit: Blizzard Entertainment

Unlike in Diablo 2, however, Possessed Enemies’ health pools seemingly remain the same as other foes in Diablo 4. In contrast, in Diablo 2, they had significantly larger health pools than other adversaries. It’s still early days, but as we learn more about them, we’ll make sure to update this post to help keep you in the loop.

And with that, we conclude our guide on what are Possessed Enemies in Diablo 4. For more, here’s how to equip and unlock Spirit Boons for Druid. Alternatively, why not peruse our further coverage down below before you leave.

