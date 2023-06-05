How to Equip & Unlock Spirit Boons for Druid in Diablo 4

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

The Druid is one of the most versatile classes in Diablo 4, and it’s also an incredibly fun one to play, especially as you start unlocking Spirit Boons to round out your build. You could easily miss out on this feature if you’re just barreling through the campaign, though, so here’s how to equip and unlock Spirit Boons for the Druid in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Spirit Boons Guide: How to Unlock Spirit Boons

First off, to gain access to your Spirit Boons in Diablo 4, you’ll first need to hit level 15 to start getting Druidic Spirit Offerings from slain enemies. As soon as you hit 15, all enemies will have a chance of dropping these white flasks when you kill them.

Next, you’ll need to clear the Tur Dulra Stronghold, located in the Scosglen region, as indicated in the map screenshot down below.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

We recommend attempting this Stronghold once you reach level 30 or so. It’s not particularly tough, and simply requires you to defeat three mini-bosses in the area before fighting a main boss at the shrine. After clearing the Stronghold, you’ll unlock the Spirits of the Lost Grove quest, which can be accessed in Tur Dulra itself.

This quest is fairly straightforward, and requires you to follow the quest markers to activate three stones and acquire a stag head. Bring the item back to Tur Dulra, and you’ll be able to start using your Druidic Spirit Offerings to unlock Spirit Boons.

How to Equip Spirit Boons

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

In Tur Dulra, speak with the four different Spirits to look at their Boons, then offer the Druidic Spirit Offerings to unlock them. Each Spirit needs 100 Offerings for you to gain access to all four of their Boons, though you can only equip one Boon per Spirit.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

However, you can also establish a Spirit Bond with any Spirit to equip one additional Boon from them. While speaking with the Spirit, click on the Choose Spirit option at the bottom of the screen to form a Spirit Bond.

To properly equip your Boons, press A and click on the Spirit Boons tab. From here, activate one Boon for each Spirit, and don’t forget to activate your additional Boon for the Spirit you Bonded with, and that’s it.

All Spirit Boons in Diablo 4

Here’s a rundown of all the Spirit Boons available in Diablo 4:

Spirit Boon Boon Effect Wolf Packleader Critical Strikes have up to 20% chance to reset the cooldowns of your companion skills. Wolf Energize Dealing damage has up to 15% chance to restore 10 Spirit. Wolf Bolster Fortify for 10% of your maximum life when you use a defensive skill. Wolf Calamity Extend the duration of your ultimate skills by 25%. Deer Prickleskin Gain 44 Thorns. Deer Gift of the Stag Gain 10 maximum Spirit. Deer Wariness Take 10% reduced damage from Elites. Deer Advantageous Beast Reduce the duration of Control Impairing Effects by 15%. Snake Obsidian Slam Every 10th kill will cause your next Earth skill to Overpower. Snake Overload Dealing Lightning damage has up to 20% chance to cause the target to emit a static discharge, dealing 96 Lightning damage to surrounding enemies. Snake Masochistic Critical Strikes with Shapeshifting skills heal you for 3% maximum life. Snake Calm Before the Storm Nature Magic skills have up to 15% chance to reduce the cooldown of your ultimate skill by 2 seconds. Eagle Scythe Talons Gain 5% increased Critical Strike Chance. Eagle Iron Feather Gain 10% maximum life. Eagle Swooping Attacks Gain 10% attack speed. Eagle Avian Wrath Gain 30% Critical Strike damage.

That’s all you need to know about how to unlock and equip Spirit Boons in Diablo 4. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

About the author

Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing is the Reviews Editor for Twinfinite, and a History graduate from Singapore. She's been in the games media industry for nine years, trawling through showfloors, conferences, and spending a ridiculous amount of time making in-depth spreadsheets for min-max-y RPGs. When she's not singing the praises of Amazon's Kindle as the greatest technological invention of the past two decades, you can probably find her in a FromSoft rabbit hole.

More Stories by Zhiqing Wan

