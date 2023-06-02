Should You Download Diablo 4 High Resolution Assets? Answered

Before you can start playing Diablo 4 on PC, you’ll be asked to make a decision. Do you want to download high resolution assets? While this might sound like a no-brainer, your answer will ultimately come down to a few different factors, including whether you even care about the difference this will make to your gameplay experience. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about Diablo 4 high resolution assets, and whether they’re worth downloading.

What Are High Resolution Assets?

High resolution assets are essentially extra files that can be downloaded in addition to the core game files for Diablo 4 that will make the game look that little bit prettier. Asset files are things like textures of buildings or the floor, or even your character.

For Diablo 4, the high resolution assets are a 45GB download.

Should You Download High-Resolution Assets for Diablo 4?

In short, yes, you should download this optional asset pack. While some had argued that it’s only worth doing so if you’re playing the game at 1440p or at a native 4K resolution, it has been noted by players over on the Diablo 4 subreddit that the game does actually look and run a lot better even if you’re playing at a native 1080p resolution or even lower when you have this downloaded.

There’s quite a notable difference when you’re playing the game with these extra assets installed at lower resolutions. The image will generally look sharper and look more ‘next-gen’ so to speak.

That’s not to say that you must download it, though. If you have a limited internet usage policy, then downloading 45GB of optional data to make your game look prettier, in addition to the already hefty file size of Diablo 4 might not be something you can afford to do immediately.

Fortunately, you can choose to install (and uninstall) the high-resolution assets at any time, even after you’ve started the game.

How to Install High-Resolution Assets in Diablo 4

When you first download Diablo 4, the high-resolution assets pack will automatically download alongside the core game files. However, you can choose to cancel and skip this download altogether. If you do this, and then decide you’d like to install it at a later date, follow the below steps:

Open Battle.net on your PC. Click on Diablo IV to open the game page within the launcher. Click on the ‘cog’ icon next to the blue ‘Play’ button. Select ‘Modify Install’ in the menu that appears here. Check the box for ‘High-Resolution Assets.’ Press ‘Confirm’ at the bottom of the settings window and the 45GB download will begin.

Uninstalling Diablo 4 High-Resolution Assets

If you change your mind and decide that this 45GB download just isn’t doing anything for you and you need the space on your precious storage drive back, fear not! You can uninstall the high-resolution assets separately from the core game.

Open Battle.net on your PC. Click on Diablo IV to open the game page within the launcher. Click on the ‘Cog’ icon next to the blue ‘Play’button. Select ‘Modify Install’ in the menu that appears. Uncheck the box next to ‘High-Resolution Assets.’ Press ‘Confirm’ at the bottom of the settings window and the assets pack will be uninstalled.

That’s everything you need to know about Diablo 4’s High-Resolution Assets pack and whether or not you should download it. For more on the game, be sure to check out the links below. We’ve got guides on Diablo 4 Damage Number Colors, how to get more healing potions, and beginner tips and tricks to help get you started, just to name a few.

