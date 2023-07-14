Renown Carry Over in Diablo 4 (D4), Explained

Altars of Lilith, waypoints, side quests, strongholds—so many sources for Renown in Diablo 4. It’s one of the few aspects of the game that can be a bit of a slog, especially when you’re trying to unlock all five reward tiers. With Season 1 on the horizon, will we be forced to grind Renown all over again in Diablo 4? Well, yes and no.

How Renown Will Carry Over to Season 1 in Diablo 4

The hard truth is this: only some of your Renown in Diablo 4 will actually carry over into Season of the Malignant. What counts is the number of Altars of Lilith you’ve discovered, as well as the areas of the map.

That may not sound like much, but the amount of Renown you’d start with unlocks the first two tiers immediately. This translate to five Skill Points, the maximum number of potions, and stat bonuses granted from the Altars of Lilith.

Additionally, you’ll be part way through the third Renown reward tier. That’s a lot of player power right off the bat, and having the fog of war cleared is pretty helpful. Having every waypoint unlocked would’ve been nice, but it is better than nothing at all.

If you plan on participating in the Season of the Malignant, then you should make an effort to find all Altars of Lilith, as well as uncover every area of the map. You’ll end up with the greatest amount of Renown for each region.

Sure, you’ll have to grind Renown again, playing the best solo class makes the transition easier. If the Sorcerer isn’t your type, the Rogue is fast and mobile, which is perfect for clearing content as quickly as possible.