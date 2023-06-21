Best Diablo 4 Class for Solo Players

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Whether you have friends or not, Diablo 4 is perfectly suited for solo players, from start to finish. Barring world events, you can ignore every social aspect. This does beg an obvious question, though: Which class is best for playing solo? Honestly, any of them will do just fine. However, the Sorcerer will give you ample space to do well, while also helping you understand all the moving parts to Diablo 4.

Sorcerer Takes the Cake as the Best Solo Class in Diablo 4

The Sorcerer comes out on top with its strong damage, scaling, versatility, and easily understood class mechanics. When compared to other classes, they have very few weaknesses, too. With a deadly combination of offensive and defensive skills, they’re an excellent candidate as the best solo class in Diablo 4.

There are three schools of magic at their disposal: fire, lighting, and ice. Each school also comes with secondary effects. Fire spells, for example, are prone to applying a DoT (damage over time), lightning spells stun, and ice spells slow and freeze enemies. All have great AoE (area of effect) for decimating massive packs of demons.

Then you have Enchantment Slots, the Sorcerer’s class mechanic. It’s simple, yet has the potential to diversify builds or greatly enhance what you already use. Why not have enemies explode like a fireball for extra damage or spawn a blizzard on your location? Almost every spell has a passive effect!

The Sorcerer’s naturally high damage does come at a cost. They are rather squishy and Mana is often tricky to manage, but that applies to most classes. Plenty of spells circumvent their weaknesses such as Ice Armor, Fire Shield, Frost Nova, and Teleport. Any one of those spells can be the difference between life and death.

When it comes to the best solo class, the Sorcerer definitely rocks in Diablo 4. Honestly, what’s not to love? They scale wonderfully, their spells are fun and powerful, and it’s so easy to find a nice rotation that fits your playstyle. You’ll only get stronger as you collect Murmuring Obols, find legendary items, and unlock the Paragon Board. When it comes to solo play, the Sorcerer definitely rocks!

