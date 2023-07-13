Best Diablo IV Rogue Leveling Build

You might feel fairly weak early on in Diablo 4, but there’s no doubting the Rogue’s potential for high damage and excellent mobility. The good news is that you don’t have to wait until you’re level 50, or even 40, to come online. If there’s one build the Rogue can rely on while leveling, it’s through the use of Twisting Blades.

Twisting Blades Leveling Build Guide for Rogues

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

The best part about the Twisting Blades build in Diablo 4 is that it scales really well as you make you’re way to level 30—even sooner if you’ve spent time grinding Renown on another character. Having 10 skill points to spend right off the bat means immediate access to both your basic skill (Puncture) and core skill (Twisting Blades).

All Skills Required for Twisting Blades Build

Category Skills Basic Puncture (x1), Enhanced Puncture, Fundamental Puncture Core Twisting Blades (x5), Enhanced Twisting Blades, Advanced Twisting Blades Agility Shadow Step (x1), Enhanced Shadow Step, Dash (x1), Enhanced Dash, Methodical Dash, Weapon Mastery (x3) Subterfuge Exploit (x3), Malice (x3) Imbuement Shadow Imbuement (x1), Enhanced Shadow Imbuement, Mixed Shadow Imbuement Ultimate Innervation (x1), Adrenaline Rush (x1) Key Passive Close Quarter Combats

Now, to compliment the Rogue’s Twisting Blades leveling build in Diablo IV, you’ll be using both specializations: Combo Points and Inner Sight. It’s important to switch between the two when the situation calls for it.

If you’re clearing, say, dungeons, then stick to Combo Points for extra damage with Twisting Blades. However, when you’re nearing the boss, having unlimited energy to spam your core skills is going to feel awesome.

Alternatively, Methodical Dash and Innervation can be dropped for something like Shadow Clone, Death Trap, or even Concealment. If you want some sustain, add a point to Sturdy and another to Siphoning Strikes.

Aspects to Equip

As for Aspects, our Rogue leveling build only needs one to make it work in Diablo IV:

Bladedancer’s Aspect: When Twisting Blades return to you, they’ll orbit for a moment, dealing extra damage in the process.

The nice bit about Bladedancer’s Aspect is that it’ll deal even more damage based on the distance the blades traveled. The other good news is that the Aspect is unlocked after completing Jalal’s Vigil, which you’ll do during the main campaign during Act II.

When you do unlock it, make sure to equip it to your bow or crossbow. It’ll give it a nice 100% damage boost!

Twisting Blades Skill Rotation

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Unlike the Barbarian’s HotA build, you won’t be able to turn your brain off and expect to deal tremendous damage. However, with this Rogue build, I did find myself entering a trance-like state after a bit of practice.

What you’re going to do is pop Shadow Imbuement, then go in with Twisting Blades. Due to the nature of the skill, you have to reposition yourself either with Dash or Shadow Step. This ensures that enemies take damage as the blades make their return trip back to you. And keep yourself moving so that you constantly benefit from Adrenaline Rush.

It only gets stronger over time, especially as you move into Diablo 4’s endgame content and net yourself a legendary or two. Speaking of endgame, there’s a great Druid Werewolf build you’ve got to try out or maybe you aren’t sure which class to play next. In that case, our class tier list can help you make a decision.