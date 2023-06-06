Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

One of the coolest classes in Diablo 4 is the Druid. Not only does the class eventually gain summon abilities, but shapeshifting is available from the start. Skill trees in the new game are quite expansive, though, so it might take a little work to figure out the best path as you go. Here is what we have figured out to be the best Druid Werewolf build in Diablo 4.

How to Make the Best Druid Werewolf Build in Diablo 4

If you ever chose the wrong skill or decide you want to try out a different skill augment, you can respec at any point.

Basic Skill

As you might expect, you’ll want to put your first level as a Druid into Claw (shapeshift into a Werewolf and claw at an enemy for 44 damage). This Basic Skill will begin your werewolf journey, so there’s nothing else you should pick with your first skill point.

As with all skills, additional sub-skills augment the main one. While they are useful, you should only take the first tier of two to start out. Pick up Enhanced Claw (Claw’s Attack Speed is increased by 10%) first because you have to.

Follow that up with Fierce Claw (Claw applies 22 Poisoning damage over six seconds) for that extra DOT (damage over time). It’s not that there’s anything wrong with Wild Claw (Claw has a 10% chance to attack twice), but it’s better to focus on guaranteed damage when starting out.

Core Skill

There are two incredibly important skills to pick up within the Core selections. First, take on Shred (shapeshift into a Werewolf and perform a trio of combo attacks). For extra healing, grab Enhanced Shred (Shred gains 30% attack speed and heals for 1% of your maximum life if an enemy is struck). However, this is where you quickly learn that Spirit is quite limited at first. Shred is a great attack but uses too much Spirit for consecutive uses.

For this reason, you should take Heart of the Wild (maximum Spirit is increased by three). It seems like a small number, but you need everything you can get. Be sure to grab Abundance (Basic skills generate 6% more Spirit) to power your stronger skills as you go.

If you’re willing to sacrifice a couple of points, there’s another option in this area. To get a little more out of your Werewolf form, you can grab Predatory Instinct (critical strike chance against close enemies is increased by 2%). That is solid, but you’re really going for Digitigrade Gait (you gain 3% movement speed while in Werewolf form). This bonus even lasts an additional three seconds after the Werewolf form drops.

Defensive Skills

If you’d rather save the point from Enhanced Shred, there is a healing skill to take in this tree that is just as good, if not better. That skill is Blood Howl (Shapeshift into a Werewolf and howl furiously, healing you for 20.0% of your maximum life). Unless you return later with extra points, there’s no real reason to grab either skill augment. Innate Blood Howl (Blood Howl also generates 20 Spirit) isn’t as necessary as Abundance because of the base cooldown.

Companion Skills

To fit the theme, there is only one right answer in the cluster of skills. You’ve got to pick the Wolves (summon two wolf companions that bite enemies for 17 damage). If you did pick up Predatory Instinct, it is worth grabbing two of the Wolves skill augments.

While you have no choice in picking up Enhanced Wolf Pack (wolves deal 20% increased damage to immobilized, stunned, slowed, or pointed enemies), it isn’t the goal. You are really aiming for Brutal Wolf Pack (when you critically strike, your wolves gain 20% attack speed for three seconds). The synergy with Predatory Instinct’s increased chance to critically strike is a needed boost.

Wrath Skills

This is where the Werewolf build really dives into being great for poison status effect application. This starts with Rabies (Shapeshift into a Werewolf and perform an infectious bite on the target dealing 61 damage and applying an additional 116 poisoning damage over six seconds).

Rabies will also spread on its own to surrounding enemies. Not only are you getting some hefty DOT, but that damage will spread, making this skill invaluable. Only one other crowd-control skill in this build comes close.

If you’d like to improve this aspect of the build, there are a couple of extra skills to take, starting with the first augment, Enhanced Rabies (Rabies’ poisoning damage also increases over the lifetime of the disease, dealing 30% bonus damage at max duration). Rabies on its own is incredibly deadly for a group of enemies, but this one augment makes it much tougher to deal with. This single upgrade makes the skill almost unstoppable against bosses.

Both of the additional upgrades are incredible. You’ve got Natural Rabies (Rabies spreads 100% faster) and Savage Rabies (Rabies deals its total poisoning damage in four seconds instead of six). You can only choose one; either option is the perfect way to enhance an already terrific offensive tool. It’s impossible to recommend one over the other, so that’s all dealers’ choice.

Neurotoxin (poisoned enemies are slowed by 8%) is a decent benefit if you also would like to spend an extra skill point or two.

Ultimate Skills

Whereas Rabies was a rather passive crowd-control attack, the Ultimate Skills group has something more direct. In this bunch, you will absolutely want Lacerate (Shapeshift into a Werewolf, become immune, and quickly dash 10 times between enemies in the area, dealing up to 893 damage). This means a gathering of 10 enemies will potentially all receive one lethal hit in the flurry. This is where that hits if you chose to go down the Werewolf build to see high damage numbers.

You don’t get a branch for augments with Lacerate, which does help you reserve skill points. Prime Lacerate (each time Lacerate deals a critical strike, heal for 3% of maximum life) is a terrific skill. It’s the only one of the augments you truly need. Supreme Lacerate (Lacerate’s initial strike is guaranteed to critically strike and deals 150% increased damage) is good, but it can wait. Instead, returning to previous skills that could use upgrading is best.

Key Passive Skills

Once you’re at this final selection of skills, there is obviously only one skill to take that makes sense and rounds out your build. That’s right, Lupine Ferocity (every sixth Werewolf skill hit critically strikes and deals 60% increased damage) is the one. All the previous skills that either increase the critical strike chance or damage are now far more deadly. Prime Lacerate alone now gives a guaranteed heal after only six hits.

If you follow this path, you will certainly end up with the best Werewolf build for Druids that Diablo 4 has to offer. Check out our links below for more Diablo 4 guides and build tips.

