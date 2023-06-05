Diablo 4 Aspects Guide: Aspects Explained, How to Use, Extract & More

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Leveling up your character and discovering Unique gear is great and all, but if you really want to power up your build, you’re gonna want to look into Aspects as well. Yet another oft overlooked feature for beginners and players who are just going through the story, here’s a full Diablo 4 Aspects guide to walk you through how to get and use them.

Diablo 4 Aspects Explained

Simply put, Aspects are like extra effects you can attach to your Rare (and above) gear in Diablo 4 to enhance your powers even further. These are primarily obtained through dungeon clears, and Aspects can provide a wide variety of effects, such as increasing Critical Strike chance, or allowing you to regain mana at a faster clip.

There are general Aspects that can be used by all classes, as well as class-specific Aspects that can only be equipped by specific classes. They’re all stored in your Codex of Power, and you can visit an Occultist to equip them.

How to Get Aspects

As mentioned above, Aspects are primarily obtained through clearing dungeons. When looking at your map, look for the white gate icons with a small yellow chest next to them. Hover over the dungeon, and you’ll see the Aspect you can get from clearing it.

Aside from clearing dungeons, it’s also possible to get Aspects by extracting them from Legendary gear. This has to be done through the Occultist NPC, and it’ll cost Gold to extract an Aspect.

When an Aspect is obtained through a dungeon clear, it gets added to your Codex of Power. But when extracting it from gear, it’s added straight to your inventory.

How to Use Aspects in Diablo 4

Now that you know how Aspects work in Diablo 4, it’s time to put them to good use. Head to any main settlement in the game and visit the Occultist. From here, choose the Aspect you want to imprint, then choose the piece of gear you want to imprint on.

Do note, however, that you can only imprint on Rare gear or higher. When imprinting, you’ll also need to use Veiled Crystals, which are a resource that’s obtained through salvaging Rare gear. While you will eventually reach a point where you’ll gain Rare gear at a steady clip, Veiled Crystals are still a rather precious resource, so use them sparingly.

While speaking with the Occultist, you can click on the Imprint or Extract tabs to do whatever you want with your Aspects and gear. Another thing to note is that when you do decide to extract an Aspect, your gear will be destroyed in the process.

That’s all you need to know about how to get and use Aspects in Diablo 4. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

