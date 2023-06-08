What Does Edgemaster’s Aspect Do in Diablo 4? (& How to Get It)

Loot is the name of the game in Diablo 4, and the Edgemaster’s Aspect are just one of hundreds (thousands, maybe?) of different bits you can collect. While a lot of the gear in the game comes with detailed descriptions on what they do, the Edgemaster’s Aspect has caused some confusion in the community. Here’s what the Edgemaster’s Aspect does in Diablo 4, as well as how you can get it.

Diablo 4 Edgemaster’s Aspect, Explained

The official in-game description of the item reads: “Skills deal up to X% increased damage based on your available Primary Resource when cast, receiving the maximum benefit while you have full Primary Resource.”

It’s this which is confusing some players. Essentially, what this means is that the enhancement will empower your skills to do increased damage based on your available Primary Resource when they’re used. Your Primary Resource is your Fury, Spirit, Essence, Mana or Energy. What this is called depends on the class you’re playing as.

The more of this resource you have, the more damage your skills will deal. If your resource is full, you’ll get the maximum percentage increase to your skill’s damage.

The good news is that Edgemaster’s Aspect can be used by all classes, so whether you’re a Barbarian or a Druid, you’ll be able to make use of this fairly handy item.

How to Get Edgemaster’s Aspect

Edgemaster’s Aspect is obtained by completing the Oldstones Dungeon in Scosglen. Make sure that your character is at the minimum level for the region before you start exploring it to find the dungeon, or you’re going to get turned into absolute mincemeat by the various demons and other enemies that await you here.

Alternatively, the aspect has a chance of being found on Legendary item drops in Diablo 4. Legendary gear can be farmed in World Bosses, World Events and Dungeons. Of course, it’s all RNG, so there’s no guarantee that you’re going to get it right off the bat.

