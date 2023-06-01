Image Source: Roblox

Roblox and anime go together like peanut butter and chocolate. Yes, there are just so many manga-inspired games, it’s almost hard to keep track of them all. One that’s making waves right now is You Bizarre Adventure NU, which is an RPG inspired by JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. If you’re on the hunt for all the latest You Bizarre Adventure NU codes, then you’ve come to the perfect place. Below, we’re going to reveal them all. So, without further ado, let’s go!

All Working You Bizarre Adventure NU Codes

These are all the active codes you can use to redeem free boosts and items in-game right now:

WONDEROFU – 1x Ribcage, 1x Stone Rakaka

– 1x Ribcage, 1x Stone Rakaka SorryForBugs – 1x Lucky Arrow, 1x Pure Rokakaka

– 1x Lucky Arrow, 1x Pure Rokakaka HEAVEN – 2x Lucky Arrows

All Expired Codes

At the time of writing, there are currently no inactive codes in the game.

How to Redeem Codes

Like many games on the Roblox platform, it’s really easy to redeem codes. If you’re still unsure, simply follow these steps:

Firstly, boot up You Bizarre Adventure NU on Roblox.

Then, click on the ‘Menu’ icon in the bottom-right side of your screen.

Next, tap on the ‘Settings’ icon.

After, copy and paste a code from the list above into the text box provided.

Lastly, click ‘Redeem Code’ and the boosts will be added to your account. Enjoy!

And with that, we conclude our guide on all the latest You Bizarre Adventure NU codes. For more, here’s the latest codes for Your Bizarre Adventure, Project Slayers, and Toy Defense. Or alternatively, feel free to take a peek at our further coverage down below before you go.

