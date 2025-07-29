Build a Zoo Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 29, 2025
We found a new code!
Nothing in life is permanent, except death and my nostalgia for the original Zoo Tycoon. This Roblox experience isn’t quite the same, as it’s a Grow a Garden-type game, but it features the cutest cubical baby capybaras I’ve ever seen. You can get them, too, if you redeem Build a Zoo codes!
All Build a Zoo Codes List
Working Build a Zoo Codes
- 55PA21N8y2: 10k Cash and 1 Prismatic Egg (New)
Expired Build a Zoo Codes
- There are currently no expired Build a Zoo codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Build a Zoo
Follow the steps below to learn how to redeem Build a Zoo codes:
- Launch Build a Zoo on Roblox.
- Click on the Shop button on the left side of the screen.
- Paste a code into the Enter Code text box.
- Hit Redeem to receive your goodies.
Published: Jul 29, 2025 03:55 am