Build a Zoo Codes (July 2025)

Nothing in life is permanent, except death and my nostalgia for the original Zoo Tycoon. This Roblox experience isn’t quite the same, as it’s a Grow a Garden-type game, but it features the cutest cubical baby capybaras I’ve ever seen. You can get them, too, if you redeem Build a Zoo codes!

All Build a Zoo Codes List

Working Build a Zoo Codes

55PA21N8y2: 10k Cash and 1 Prismatic Egg (New)

Expired Build a Zoo Codes

There are currently no expired Build a Zoo codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Build a Zoo

Follow the steps below to learn how to redeem Build a Zoo codes:

Launch Build a Zoo on Roblox. Click on the Shop button on the left side of the screen. Paste a code into the Enter Code text box. Hit Redeem to receive your goodies.

