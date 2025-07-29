Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Build a Zoo promo art
Image via Century Farmers
Category:
Codes

Build a Zoo Codes (July 2025)

Use Build a Zoo codes to unlock the rarest eggs!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Jul 29, 2025 03:55 am

Updated: July 29, 2025

We found a new code!

Recommended Videos

Nothing in life is permanent, except death and my nostalgia for the original Zoo Tycoon. This Roblox experience isn’t quite the same, as it’s a Grow a Garden-type game, but it features the cutest cubical baby capybaras I’ve ever seen. You can get them, too, if you redeem Build a Zoo codes!

All Build a Zoo Codes List

Working Build a Zoo Codes 

  • 55PA21N8y2: 10k Cash and 1 Prismatic Egg (New)

Expired Build a Zoo Codes

  • There are currently no expired Build a Zoo codes.

Related: Upgrade Your City Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Build a Zoo

Follow the steps below to learn how to redeem Build a Zoo codes:

How to redeem Build a Zoo codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Build a Zoo on Roblox.
  2. Click on the Shop button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Paste a code into the Enter Code text box.
  4. Hit Redeem to receive your goodies.

To get more rewards in other Roblox games, check out the rest of our Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.