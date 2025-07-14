Forgot password
Codes

Upgrade Your City Codes (July 2025)

Become a real estate mogul with the help of Upgrade Your City codes!
Uroš Ignjatović
Published: Jul 14, 2025 07:57 am

Updated: July 14, 2025

We found new codes!

Did you try SimCity and find that it was too much for you? Well, you’re in luck! Not only is this Roblox experience less complex and allows you to earn while offline but there are also Upgrade Your City codes that will give you better building pulls and even free buildings! As the meme goes, it’s free real estate!

All Upgrade Your City Codes List

Active Upgrade Your City Codes

  • UpdateSoon!: The best building in the tier of your current crate
  • OuttaHawaii: 30 minutes of 2x Crate Luck

Expired Upgrade Your City Codes

  • There are currently no expired Upgrade Your City codes.

How to Redeem Upgrade Your City Codes

Use this method to redeem codes in Upgrade Your City:

  1. Launch Upgrade Your City on Roblox.
  2. Go to Settings on the left.
  3. Input your code in the Enter code here text box.
  4. Hit Claim to redeem the reward.

For more free rewards in other Roblox experiences, check out our Roblox Codes section!

